Pete Carroll was 'kind of disappointed' to see John Lynch as GM in division

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As part of his job as a color analyst for Fox Sports over the past eight years, John Lynch often found himself in production meetings with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Lynch was part of one of Fox's top broadcast teams and given Seattle's recent run of success, he would regularly sit across from Carroll and pepper him with questions.

"I don't think there's any question that the way he went about finding his information and getting answers to things, he was very much in depth beyond where most guys go," Carroll said. "He wanted to know why and what you're thinking and that kind of stuff. I didn't really put it together. I thought he was going to be doing Monday Night Football or something someday. But I can see that he's really smart, was an extraordinary competitor, has got all the grit in the world, so he was just adding up his background and his reservoir of information at the time. It makes sense that it came out to get him a GM job."

Pete Carroll shared a lot of knowledge with John Lynch while Lynch was a TV analyst. Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire

What Carroll wasn't expecting was that Lynch would become the general manager of one of Seattle's biggest NFC West division rivals. But that's how it turned out when Lynch left the broadcast booth in January to take the lead on the 49ers' rebuild along with new coach Kyle Shanahan.

As part of any pregame preparation for a televised game, key coaches and players regularly meet with the announcers and production crew in town to broadcast the game. According to Carroll, Lynch would ask more probing questions, wondering about the process and why Seattle would choose to do things a certain way.

This week, the Niners and Seahawks will renew acquaintances with Lynch and the Niners heading to Seattle for a Week 2 matchup (4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT, Fox). Carroll wouldn't go so far as to say that having Lynch gives the Niners an advantage, noting that San Francisco also has former Seahawks assistant Robert Saleh on staff as defensive coordinator.

Although he admittedly was taken by surprise to see Lynch land a job in the division, Carroll also acknowledged that he was happy for Lynch.

"I was kind of disappointed that he went to be the GM in our division because I like John a lot and he asked a lot of questions, more than most guys do and we went into a lot of depth, so he does know kind of how we think and all," Carroll said. "Whether that's becoming part of what they're doing, I don't know. But I do know that we've talked a lot. By the same token, I've coached with Robert Saleh and told him everything I knew, too, so that's just part of what happens. I never did think John would be opposing us in our division in this kind of framework. I'm really fired up for him and he'll do a great job."