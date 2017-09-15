Eric Reid: Protests brought Niners-Seahawks together off the field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As other players around the NFL began to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of racial inequality last season, a large group of players from around the league joined a group text chain.

That group message was intended to allow players to coordinate protests taking place during the national anthem as well as discuss options for ways they can make a difference in their communities. Those conversations spanned all teams with no regard for on-field rivalries, according to Niners safety Eric Reid.

One of the byproducts of those discussions was a better relationship between players such as Reid and members of the Seattle Seahawks, a team considered to be the 49ers' fiercest rivals.

"On the field, the rivalry is always there," Reid said. "What we do off the field, we're close. I think players on all teams are close. I don't like the [Seahawks] on the field. I think I can speak for a lot of people in this locker room when I say that on the field, we don't like them and I'm sure they don't like us. That's just the nature of the sport, so we both want to win, we both need a win. We are both 0-1, somebody is going to be 0-2 and I don't want it to be us."

The Niners and Seahawks will meet again on Sunday in Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) with players from both teams continuing the protest that Kaepernick began in the 2016 preseason. After initially declining to continue his protest, Reid changed his mind after further thought about recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia. He knelt before last week's opener against Carolina surrounded by 10 teammates with hands on his shoulder or arms wrapped around one another.

Meanwhile, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett has been sitting for the national anthem and recently talked about how he was 'terrified' during an encounter with Las Vegas police.

Reid said it's only natural for people to rally together after such things happen.

"Well, I think it's something that can bring all people closer together," Reid said. "When people get killed unnecessarily for the wrong reasons and you've got people who want to help the situation, it's easy to get closer to them. Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, other guys who have been active in their community and I know these guys have been active before the protests started. That's why we're close off the field. On the field, it's a different story."

Soon after Kaepernick's protest first became public, Reid joined him in kneeling before the final preseason game of 2016. Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane was the first player from an opposing team to join the protest, following suit on the same night Reid joined in. The next week, the Seahawks locked arms during the national anthem in a sign of solidarity.

From there, Kaepernick, Reid, Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin, Sherman and Bennett were a part of the constant text chains that included more than 70 players. Reid said he remains in contact with other players around the league, though the group isn't as large as it was last year.

"Last year, it was like a league-wide thing where we were just trying to get on the same page with the anthem," Reid said. "Now it's just case by case if we're involved in the same area or if we're doing a camp together or whatnot, so it's not as big as it was."