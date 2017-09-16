Line play will go a long way in 49ers-Seahawks matchup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT from CenturyLink Field.

Here's a look at three things to watch in this matchup from a 49ers' perspective:

Putting it on the line

The 49ers and Seahawks have a lot in common when it comes to their offensive and defensive lines.

On offense, both lines struggled mightily in Week 1 and it's fair to point to those units as one of the biggest question marks for both teams moving forward. On defense, both have invested heavily in the front four and though the Seahawks' line has established itself as one of the league's most dominant groups, the 49ers are hoping to turn the potential of their unit into something similar.

In every NFL game, line play is crucial but in this one it could be more glaring than usual. Which defensive line can create the most pressure? Which can excel at stopping the run? And which offensive line can hold up over the course of a game?

When the Seahawks are on offense, the 49ers should have an opportunity to get after quarterback Russell Wilson. The Packers pressured Wilson on 44 percent of his drop backs in Week 1 and since he entered the league in 2012, he's been pressured at the highest rate (36.7 percent) of any quarterback in the league. The Seahawks' line is vulnerable in multiple spots, especially after losing left tackle George Fant to an ACL injury in the preseason.

Of course, the 49ers' defensive line has to be able to take advantage of that potential weakness. The 49ers and Houston Texans were the only teams in the league without a sack in Week 1. If the 49ers can't break through and get pressure on Wilson this week, it will be an alarming sign for a defense that is depending on its front to become a strength of the team.

When the 49ers are on offense, they face the task of trying to block a Seattle line that already featured top pass-rushers like Michael Bennett, Frank Clark and Cliff Avril and recently added Sheldon Richardson to the mix. Though the 49ers are sound at tackle with Joe Staley and Trent Brown, they have their issues on the interior, particularly at guard. Zane Beadles and Brandon Fusco started at the guard spots last week and the 49ers have worked to try to get Laken Tomlinson ready to play this week, likely in place of Beadles.

49ers QB Brian Hoyer endured four sacks and eight hits against Carolina behind his shaky offensive line. Next up is a game in Seattle against one of the NFL's best defensive fronts. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Regardless, they will have to do better than a week ago when they let Carolina get to quarterback Brian Hoyer for four sacks and eight hits.

"It affects what you can do in everything," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I think sometimes that's one of the reasons for play-action. If they know you're throwing, I don't care who you have when you go against that type of defensive front, they're going to get you. Especially, with that noise in their place and that's their biggest strength. So, they want to try to make you one-dimensional, which an eight-man front and being outnumbered in the run game usually does. So, they're daring you to pass every play, but then guys drop into zones and you've got to check it down and balls get tipped and it's hard to check it down 10 plays in a row. Quarterback's got to be perfect, O-Line, everyone's got to be perfect. You've got to get into the runs, too. You have to try to keep them off-balance. There's a reason they've been one of the top defenses in the league for the last seven years or whatever it is. It starts with their front and it goes to how good their linebackers are, how good their secondary is and how well coached they are and how good their scheme is."

Hitting the big ones

One of the hallmarks of Seattle's defense is forcing opponents to take what's there and methodically work their way down the field. That approach forces offenses to be patient and hope that they don't make a mistake.

But just like any defense, there are occasional opportunities to connect for big plays. The 49ers saw that last week against the Panthers but simply failed to convert with miscues such as receiver Marquise Goodwin's early drop on a deep ball that might have gone for a touchdown. Hoyer was just 2-of-9 with an interception on throws traveling more than 10 yards downfield last week with his longest completion traveling 13 yards in the air.

"We gave up a few opportunities to go down the field," Shanahan said. "I thought we went down the field versus the right looks, just didn't come down with the plays. I thought we had a bunch of good run looks early in the game where we got about, I think there were a few plays where we got about nine yards before the first person touched the guy. I knew that game was going to be rough. I've played against Carolina a lot, so you go in expecting that. You know it's not all going to be pretty. It's going to be ugly. I've never played Carolina when it hasn't been that way. But, you've got to come up with those plays and that's what gives you a chance to win, and if you don’t it's real tough to."

They can have no such errors when those chances come this week. The 49ers mustered just a field goal against Carolina, and if they don't score more than 12 points this week, they will set a franchise record for fewest points scored in their first two games. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 49ers have never gone the first two games of the season without scoring a touchdown.

Pre-snap priority

Aside from maybe a missed call here and there, nothing annoys Shanahan more than some of the controllable mistakes his team makes. Things like pre-snap penalties, unforced turnovers, dropped balls and other things that his team can correct have been a bit too abundant through most of the preseason and carrying over to the Week 1 loss against Carolina.

Against the Panthers, the 49ers committed a total of 10 penalties for 74 yards. Not all of those penalties are created equal in the eyes of the 49ers, though. Within those 10 infractions, the 49ers had six pre-snap penalties. That included three false starts, an illegal formation, a defensive offside and a delay of game. The 49ers had another illegal formation penalty but it was declined in favor of a holding call against center Daniel Kilgore.

Cutting down on those types of errors will be key all season for a 49ers team that simply doesn't have a deep or talented enough roster to overcome them.

"It's always a major emphasis," Hoyer said. "You never want to hurt yourself. The holdings, the physical penalties, that's going to happen. It's the NFL. The stuff that happens pre-snap, you have to eliminate it because you never really get a chance to even do anything when you do that to yourself."

Given CenturyLink Field's reputation for being one of the noisiest venues in the league, pre-snap penalties are always a possibility if not a probability for visiting teams. This week, the 49ers used some extra noise on the field during practice but there's nothing that can replicate what they'll face Sunday.

Improvements in discipline and communication will be mandatory for the 49ers if they're going to end Seattle's six-game regular-season winning streak against them.