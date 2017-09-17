49ers' lack of aerial attack costs them shot at upset in Seattle

Brian Hoyer throws the pass right into the waiting hands of Bobby Wagner, who returns it to the 36-yard line. (0:23)

SEATTLE -- The San Francisco 49ers can't find the end zone and because of it they're 0-2 to open the 2017 season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, for the first time in franchise history the 49ers failed to score a touchdown in either of their first two games.

Last week against Carolina, a single trip to the end zone wouldn't have been enough. But on Sunday in Seattle, the inability to break through cost the 49ers a golden opportunity for a major upset as they dropped a 12-9 decision to the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Despite a defensive performance in which the Niners repeatedly kept the Seahawks out of the end zone until the game's waning moments, the offense still lags far behind.

And though the 49ers also took a big step forward in the running game, they simply aren't getting enough from the passing game and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Given his history of producing eye-popping passing numbers as an offensive coordinator, it's got to be hard for coach Kyle Shanahan to watch the passing game's struggles through the first two weeks.

To be sure, Hoyer and the Niners have played two top-tier defenses so far, but San Francisco's defense has done enough to keep them in both games. The 49ers defense spent 36:58 on the field but didn't seem to tire until Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was able to hurt them with his legs on a pair of late fourth-quarter drives.

On Sunday, running backs Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida gashed the Seahawks to the tune of 8.4 yards per attempt on 19 rushes. Hyde became the first runner to rush for 100 yards or more in back-to-back games at Seattle since 2014.

The passing game, meanwhile, has remained stuck in the mud. In his first career game at CenturyLink Field, Hoyer never appeared comfortable. Although the 49ers allowed their share of pressure, the offensive line was better than a week ago with Laken Tomlinson taking over at left guard for Zane Beadles.

Still, Hoyer never got into a rhythm. For the second week in a row, he threw an interception right to the opposing middle linebacker for a costly early turnover and finished 15-of-27 for 99 yards with no touchdowns and a passer rating of 48.2.

Even when Hoyer was on the mark, he didn't get much help as receiver Marquise Goodwin dropped a fourth-quarter pass in the red zone that might have gained a first down and allowed the Niners to score their first touchdown of the season. Instead, they settled for a field goal before Seattle responded with its first trip to the end zone.

It's still too early to start calling for changes at quarterback, especially considering rookie C.J. Beathard is the only option behind Hoyer. But there's no denying that Hoyer must improve quickly or this season will slip away sooner than some might have expected.

Sure, the 49ers have been realistic about what this season will bring. They were very competitive in a tough environment Sunday against a team that has had its number for the better part of the past three years.

To move from competitive to victorious, though, Shanahan's offense is going to have to catch up to a defense that appears to be ahead of schedule.