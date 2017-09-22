After two narrow losses, 49ers seeking ways to put it all together

After a thrilling loss to the Rams at home, Nick Wagoner breaks down where the 0-3 49ers go from here, with a 10-day layoff up next. (0:54)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The results of the San Francisco 49ers' past two games were almost identical, but the way they reached those ends couldn't be more disparate.

In a four-day span, the Niners somehow managed to lose a 12-9 defensive slugfest against the Seattle Seahawks that was reminiscent of recent divisional battles and then followed by losing 41-39 to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a full-fledged shootout that looked as if it were from the wild, wild west rather than the NFC West.

And with those two results, the 49ers find themselves about where many predicted they'd be after three weeks: Still searching for the first win of Kyle Shanahan's tenure as head coach. But to say these 49ers are the same as the 2-14 outfit of a year ago would be a disservice to the type of effort Shanahan's team has put forth in the first three weeks.

No, the results haven't been there, but it hasn't been because there haven't been winning performances in some phases of the game. Against Seattle, the Niners' defense rose to the occasion and kept them in it despite playing nearly 80 snaps. Only a few days later, the offense woke up from an early season slumber to hang 39 points and 421 points on Rams coordinator Wade Phillips' defense. All the while, the special-teams units have quietly played well, save for a key missed extra point attempt on Thursday night.

San Francisco's offense finally showed some life against the Rams with Carlos Hyde rushing for 84 yards and two scores. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The task now is figuring out a way to put those pieces together in one game and adding it to a team that has so far attempted to cover for what it lacks in talent with an abundant supply of resilience.

"I was proud of the guys, how they fought," Shanahan said. "We just need to get better ... I told them, 'When you're 0-3 and you're facing some adversity, you either get better or worse.' If you have mentally strong people, I believe we can get better from all this stuff and I believe we do have the right guys in that room. I don't really care about the record right now. I care about how guys are responding to it and I want these guys to come back Monday ready to go and ready to fight to get our first win."

While the Niners don't lack for experienced veterans with plenty of NFL wins under their belt, they do have enough young players that it's reasonable to expect there to be a substantial learning curve when it comes to understanding what it takes to win in the league.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman has seen it from all angles, playing in three NFC Championship Games and coming within a completion of a Super Bowl win while also going through the drudgery of a 2-14 season.

After Thursday night's loss, Bowman took an extra moment at his locker to reflect on how his team continued to fight despite finding itself behind for nearly every second of the game.

"I was thinking about what we can take from this and build off of in this game," Bowman said. "I am one of the guys that have been here the longest and guys are going to come back and look at the guys that have been here the longest and see how we approach the next week. I have to be one of those guys who lead by example. I was sitting here thinking about what we did do well in this game and what we can build off of."

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

One of the conclusions Bowman reached was that he plays for a team that isn't going to simply capitulate if it falls behind early. While the Niners still came up a few plays short of completing the comeback against the Rams, they did have the ball at midfield with a chance to win and two minutes to play. The 2016 49ers probably would have folded in the second half Thursday as they did many times in that season.

"This has only been our third game together and for us to be down 15 points and still stay in there, still fight, and still try to make the plays for us to win," Bowman said. "That is one of the things that we can take from this game and you see the potential, you see where we can go. We just have to learn how to win, learn how to play a full game and we will be where we want to be.

"You just have to go take it. Nothing is going to be given to you in this league. You have to prepare every single day. You have to approach the game knowing that you're going to have to play a full 60-minute game and that those guys on the opposite side of the ball get paid too, they're pretty good too, and we just have to compete and, like I said, finish."

Entering Week 3, the Niners had the NFL's 10th-youngest starting lineup and began the season with the 10th-youngest 53-man roster in the league. For every Bowman, quarterback Brian Hoyer or left tackle Joe Staley, there are three or four rookies who don't yet know what it's like to win an NFL game.

It helps to see players like Hoyer set an example by bouncing back from adversity as he did against the Rams. But the best way to learn that lesson is to go out and actually win. As the old adage says, "there ain't nothin' to it but to do it."

"We have to keep that fight," running back Carlos Hyde said. "If we keep fighting like this, eventually we will win. We have just got to keep this fight going."