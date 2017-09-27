For 49ers, learning how to win can only come from doing it

Max Kellerman was pleasantly surprised with how entertaining the Rams-49ers game was in Week 3 and says it was the best game so far this year. (1:35)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Before the season even began, the San Francisco 49ers were realistic about what the 2017 campaign might yield in terms of wins and losses.

Three weeks and three losses in, that perspective hasn't changed, even after a couple of close defeats at the hands of NFC West division rivals Seattle and Los Angeles.

Although there's little doubt that coach Kyle Shanahan has been frustrated by his team's 0-3 start, he hasn't altered his approach. To this point, the most angry he's been publicly after a game was after a five-turnover performance in the second preseason game against Denver.

"I think I'm more realistic in terms of how we play," Shanahan said. "I was very upset after that second [preseason] game because I was just extremely disappointed and embarrassed about some of the things we did out there.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan understands the struggles that await his young roster, but is determined to make sure his players don't allow losing to become a habit. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

"I was very proud of our guys [Thursday night, a 41-39 loss to the Rams]. By no means did we play perfect, and I don't think we played as good as we can, but I thought the guys gave it everything they could. I thought they competed hard, and I was proud of that. I'm very disappointed we didn't come away with the win, especially one that I thought we could have. I felt the same way after the Seattle game, too.

"But you know, I feel like guys can control their effort and can control how hard they can go. You can't always control the outcome of the game. You can control everything you give. I feel like our guys are giving a lot. I think they have been working very hard, and I've been happy with the people and the character that we have in there. Now it's up to me, the whole coaching staff, all the players, everyone in this building that, yeah, we got the right people and we've got to make sure we keep getting them better. That's what we've got to focus on."

Throughout the offseason, and now into the first few weeks of this season, Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and CEO Jed York have often talked about the importance of focusing on the process. Their hope is to use this season to lay a solid foundation for the future.

Shanahan believes the 49ers can build on traits such as effort and work ethic. And though the 49ers won't say it, losing close, competitive games isn't necessarily the worst thing for a team that needs as much draft capital as it can get to fill huge needs that remain on the roster.

Of course, there's always something to be said for the benefits of winning, and as more losses pile up, it can be harder to prevent losing from becoming the identity of a franchise. A losing cycle can be hard to break.

For the 49ers, a team that has plenty of veterans but is still the 10th-youngest team in the league with the 10th-youngest starting lineup, part of the process of laying a foundation involves learning how to win.

"There's nothing you can read in a book that tells you [how to win]," Shanahan said. "All that stuff is pretty fake. You have to believe it. The way you believe it is you do it, and if you do it over and over again, and that's the way games end up, then everyone starts to believe it. If you haven't done it before, and you lose a bunch of close ones, it's tough to believe it. You've got to get it done and you've got it do it again and again and again, and the way you develop that and the way you learn how to win and know how to win is you start winning.

"Then it becomes contagious and guys feed off each other and you get better. That's why you see this in this league a lot that teams go on win streaks … and sometimes when things go bad, teams go on losing streaks a lot. It's a very big mental part of this game. It's not just physical. Everyone is pretty close in talent. You've got to fight through a lot of things. You've got to stay healthy. But the more continued success you have, the easier it gets."

Clearly, the 49ers are still a long way from the easy part, but there are signs that things are trending in the right direction. Though the talent gap between the 49ers and other teams still has to be closed, Shanahan's team has showed plenty of resolve in the first three weeks.

Against Seattle, the 49ers engaged in a slugfest in one of the league's toughest venues and never backed down before eventually falling just short. Against the Rams, the 49ers proved capable of keeping up in a shootout, falling behind early but fighting back to give themselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer has been with seven teams, all coming from different places. He's been with a dynasty in New England and part of rebuilding jobs in places like Cleveland. His takeaway from the first three defeats is that the 49ers have some good pieces in place.

"The one thing that I'm proud of and that I learned is we have the right guys," Hoyer said. "We have guys that are going to give it their all. It's definitely not for lack of effort. And we played until the end. That's what you've got to do, especially when you're a young team. You're trying to learn how to win. It takes time. Unfortunately, it's been three games and we still haven't got a win. I think we have the right people in that locker room and the right coaches. Once we put it together, it'll be good. We have to play a complete game. When the defense plays well, we've got to score points. When we play well, we all got to play together and figure out a way to win. Whatever it takes."