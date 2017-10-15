Even after another close loss, C.J. Beathard gives 49ers something to watch for rest of season

LANDOVER, Md. -- The San Francisco 49ers did not find their first victory of the season on Sunday in Washington. In fact, the Niners dropped to 0-6 on the year with a 26-24 defeat at the hands of the Redskins.

In the process, the Niners became the first team in the NFL's Super Bowl era to lose five straight games by three points or less.

While any hopes of a miracle one-season turnaround have already vanished, the 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan offered fans a reason to pay close attention over the season's final 10 games and his name is C.J. Beathard.

After a few weeks of clamoring for a shakeup at quarterback with Shanahan acknowledging he would be open to such a move when he felt the time was right, the Niners' coach finally pulled the trigger a little more than halfway through Sunday's game.

With starting quarterback Brian Hoyer and the offense off to another slow start -- they entered the game without a touchdown pass in any quarter but the fourth this season -- Shanahan turned to the rookie Beathard with 6:39 left in the second quarter.

At the time, the Niners were trailing 17-0 and appeared well on their way to a blowout loss that would represent a major change from the past month in which they'd lost four games in a row, all by three points or less.

Playing in the stadium where his grandfather Bobby Beathard's name is in the Redskins Ring of Honor, Beathard didn't shrink from the moment or cower in fear at the home crowd. Beathard calmly zipped a pass to tight end Garrett Celek for a 13-yard gain on his second snap in Sunday's game. It was Beathard's first pass attempt and completion in the NFL.

The first drive with Beathard ended prematurely when two of his next three attempts were dropped but if Shanahan sought a spark from Beathard he got one. To close the first half, Beathard operated a strong, if not particularly smooth, two-minute drive to get the 49ers into the end zone as the first half ended. He followed by putting together a field goal drive on the first possession of the second half.

Before Washington was able to score again (a field goal with 10:37 left in the game), the Niners scored 17 unanswered points to tie it up. No, Beathard wasn't responsible for all of those points and he had his share of miscues but there's little doubt that Beathard gave the Niners a boost when they needed it most. He finished his two and a half quarters 19-of-36 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a passer rating of 72.1.

Ultimately, Beathard's first extended debut was very close but just not quite enough for the Niners to end their run of close losses. He was unable to piece together the one more drive needed to win it in the fourth quarter. But he got them close, including an impressive 45-yard touchdown to receiver Aldrick Robinson with 1:58 to play and another questionable offensive pass interference that went against the Niners.

This season has always been about much more than just 2017. With Hoyer at quarterback, the Niners knew what they were going to get. There would be good moments mixed into many more bad ones. Hoyer had been exactly as advertised in the first five-plus games.

Beathard has no such sample size. The Niners don't know what they have in him any more than anyone else does. And for a team that just released linebacker NaVorro Bowman and isn't shying away from a full-blown youth movement, now was the right time to go to Beathard.

Had Shanahan waited to turn it over to Beathard until late in the season, the Niners would have gotten a glimpse of what he could be but the sample size would undoubtedly have been too small to make any definitive judgments about how they should approach the position in the offseason.

Making the move now gives the Niners a much better chance to see what they have in Beathard while also allowing him to work through the inevitable rookie mistakes.

Earlier this week, I wondered if it was possible the 49ers already had their own version of Kirk Cousins on the roster. Like Cousins, Beathard is a former Big 10 quarterback from a pro style scheme who was drafted by Shanahan for a reason.

Ten games won't be enough to make such a bold determination. But if nothing else, Beathard makes things more interesting for the 49ers in an already lost season.