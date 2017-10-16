Kyle Shanahan: Rumors that 49ers tried to trade Carlos Hyde are '100 percent false'

LANDOVER, Mary. -- On the heels of the San Francisco 49ers' decision to release linebacker NaVorro Bowman on Friday, speculation immediately turned to running back Carlos Hyde.

After all, much like Bowman, Hyde had his playing time reduced last week against the Indianapolis Colts and also let it be known he wasn't thrilled about it in his postgame media session.

Reports soon surfaced that the Niners were attempting to deal Hyde as well. Following Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan adamantly shot down those reports.

"That is absolutely, absolutely 100 percent false," Shanahan said. "There is nothing true about that."

Rookie running back Matt Breida played two more snaps than Hyde against the Colts, fueling the belief that perhaps Hyde was being phased out like Bowman was. But that didn't seem to be the case Sunday when Hyde was on the field more than Breida and got more opportunities to carry the ball, though Breida again seemed to have more success in limited attempts.

Against the Redskins, Hyde finished with 13 carries for 28 yards with two touchdowns and five catches for 47 yards while Breida had four carries for 21 yards and two catches for 15 yards.

Hyde didn't seem too concerned with any trade rumors centering on his name.

"That's out of my control," Hyde said. "All I can do is go out here and help my team get a win. So that's all I worry about."

Hyde is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and with the trade deadline a couple weeks away, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Niners did listen if a team expressed interest between now and then.

In the meantime, Hyde said he spoke to general manager John Lynch, who reassured him of his status with the team.

"I talked to John a little bit and he told me it wasn't true, either, and to focus on playing football," Hyde said. "That's all I can do anyway is focus on playing football."