Next step for 49ers after trade: Build around Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers didn't just check off one of the items on their offseason to-do list. They actually addressed the need at the very top of that list.

"An unbelievable opportunity came our way in the midst of what's really been a tough season," general manager John Lynch said. "Where we are right now, you know, it's not fun, but Kyle and I, and I think everybody in the building, feels positive things. I can tell you that what happened this weekend felt a lot better after yesterday. Is that going to fix all our ills? Absolutely not. But we had an opportunity to get better as an organization. We took advantage of that."

With Garoppolo in place and the belief that he can be the franchise quarterback the Niners have been seeking for years, the Niners set themselves up to take advantage of the opportunity to get better as an organization in 2018.

Addressing their offensive line and finding a top receiver will be among the many tasks the 49ers will need to undertake now that they have Jimmy Garoppolo. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

What already figured to be a pivotal point in Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan's rebuild now has at least some level of clarity. Having the quarterback doesn't mean this offseason will be easy for the Niners, but it does mean they can start solidifying plans to build around that player rather than spending time and resources searching for one.

That thought might not have been at the forefront of Shanahan's and Lynch's minds when they made the deal, but both men have been transparent about seeing the big picture since the moment they took their jobs.

“Yeah, of course," Shanahan said. "I think everything you think of, every decision you make, is about how it affects you now and how it affects you later. When you have the opportunity to add a quarterback like Jimmy that people value the way we do and the way I think most of this league does, that was something you don't hesitate on. And you can't tell the future. Everyone can sit here and be picky and say, ‘What if this or what if that?' but it's all what ifs. We had an opportunity to get a guy who we think can be a very good quarterback, and when that opportunity presents itself, I don't think you sit there and you get picky. If you believe that that's the right deal, you don't hesitate. You make that move, and then you see what happens in the future, and when that happens you deal with it.”

As Shanahan put it earlier in the week, the Niners' acquisition of Garoppolo means they don't have to spend any more time wishing and hoping they can find their guy. It does, however, mean Lynch and Shanahan can stop sifting through the tape of every quarterback -- be it in the draft or free agency -- who might be available in the 2018 offseason.

Instead, they can start conceptualizing the pieces they need to put around Garoppolo in order to help him reach his potential. To be sure, the 49ers have plenty of resources to make the upcoming offseason one to remember.

Although we are still more than four months away from free agency, the Niners figure to have more than $90 million in salary-cap space. They also have nine draft picks, including four in the first three rounds. If this season continues to go as it has, the first of those selections could be as high as No. 1 overall and is all but certain to land in the top five.

Now that they have found a quarterback, the 49ers' biggest needs appear to be a top cornerback, a primary edge rusher, a No. 1 receiver and help all over the offensive line.

In an ideal world, the Niners could turn their top pick into a bounty of selections over the next couple years, still draft a difference-maker such as Penn State running back Saquon Barkley or Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, and find themselves with additional draft capital in future years. In addition, they could spend some of their cap space to bolster the offensive line (as talented linemen become increasingly difficult to find in the draft), add an edge rusher and boost their depth across the board.

“I look at everything year-to-year," Shanahan said. "Like when I got here, you look at your board, you study a lot of film, you try to see where your roster is at, where contracts are, how long you're going to have people, and you try to see the holes in your roster. By no means can you fix all that stuff in one year. Sometimes you can't do it in two years. All teams have to deal with that. Every team has certain holes on their roster. No one is ever going to fill all of those, and you don't just go to a store and buy stuff to just fit those holes. The opportunity has to come across."

Having capitalized on the chance to land Garoppolo, the 49ers have opened themselves to a forthcoming offseason in which there should be plenty more opportunities coming their way.