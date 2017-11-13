C.J. Beathard leads 49ers to first win in what could be his final start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- From the moment the San Francisco 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Halloween, the reality was he would eventually trade his backup quarterback costume in and assume the mantle of starting quarterback.

Chances are, that will happen as early as the Niners' next game, which is Nov. 26 against the Seattle Seahawks.

If and when that happens, rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard will return to the reserve role he held at the beginning of the season. If Sunday's game against the New York Giants was Beathard's last start before handing the job over to Garoppolo, there's no doubt he left a strong, lasting impression.

In what was easily the best performance of his young career, Beathard took advantage of an opponent with as many injury issues and more problems as his own team in leading the 49ers to their first victory of the season. With Sunday's 31-21 win, the 49ers gave Kyle Shanahan his first victory as a head coach. The 49ers did it on the strength of Beathard's big day.

One week after Beathard looked the part of designated tackling dummy, taking 16 hits in a loss to Arizona, Beathard and the Niners welcomed back left tackle Joe Staley from a fractured orbital bone under his right eye. Staley immediately stabilized the offensive line and Beathard capitalized on the cleanest pocket he has had to work with since he became the starter on Oct. 22. The Giants hit Beathard just two times and he was not sacked after taking 16 sacks in his previous four games.

In addition to the usual grit and toughness, Beathard produced. Beathard finished with 288 yards on 19-of-25 passing. He added two passing touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 123.4. His 83-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was the best throw of his pro career. And he chipped in his third rushing score of the year, an 11-yard run on third-and-2 that essentially put the Giants away and gave the 49ers their first two-score lead of the season.

In a game that featured two teams with one win between them entering Sunday, one could argue that the Niners' victory is counterproductive as it will only hurt their chances for the top draft pick. Those arguments are understandable but nobody, especially the 49ers, wants to go winless. And for a Niners team that has come close and fallen short so many times this season, a victory is a reward for a whole lot of hard work that has yet to yield anything but disappointments.

Now, as the 49ers head into their long-awaited bye week, they can use the time to rest up, get healthy and continue getting Garoppolo ready for the final six games of the season. And if, as expected, Garoppolo gets the call to start against the Seahawks, Beathard can head back to the sidelines with some much-needed confidence.

To be sure, the Giants offered little in the way of resistance, as best seen on 49ers tight end Garrett Celek's 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown in which no New York defender seemed interested in tackling him. All the same, Beathard was calm and poised, showing no signs of the wear and tear one might expect from a quarterback who has taken the beating that he has over the past few weeks.

The chances that Beathard was ever going to do enough to be the Niners' long-term starter were always slim. But as the Niners get set to turn the page to the guy they hope is their long-term starter, Beathard sent a message that he could at least be the team's backup quarterback of the future by delivering a win-starved franchise its first victory of the season.