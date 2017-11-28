Time is right for Jimmy Garoppolo to start but what comes next matters most

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The future of the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback position is now.

More than a month after acquiring him in a trade from the New England Patriots, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to make his first start with the Niners this week against the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox), the team announced on Tuesday. In making the move to Garoppolo from rookie C.J. Beathard, the 49ers are now on their third starting quarterback this season. And if all goes according to plan, Garoppolo will be the only starter at the position for the foreseeable future.

Garoppolo Era Begins The 49ers will start QB Jimmy Garoppolo this week at Chicago (1 p.m. ET,

CBS) • Garoppolo to make long-awaited debut

• Plenty of reasons to give Jimmy a chance

Almost from the moment the Niners traded their 2018 second-round pick for Garoppolo on Halloween, the expectation has always been he would make his first start against Seattle on Nov. 26. That date made the most sense because it came after the Niners' bye and would have given Garoppolo approximately four weeks to get up to speed in Shanahan's offense. That didn't happen. Instead, Beathard started again and suffered a left leg injury with 1:07 remaining, opening the door for Garoppolo to take his first snaps as a Niner.

Garoppolo made the most of that small chance, rushing for 4 yards and completing both of his pass attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown on his three plays. After the game, Shanahan said he would wait to see how Beathard was health-wise and where Garoppolo was in his understanding of the offense before making a decision. Upon taking those things into consideration, Shanahan is turning to Garoppolo, who will make his first 49ers start in his hometown of Chicago.

The timing of the move is right, but in reality the timing of Garoppolo's first start has never mattered as much as the all-important question of what comes next. For the Niners and Garoppolo, the next five games will serve as a litmus test in dictating his future with the team. Which is why it was so vital to start Garoppolo when they believed he had a chance to succeed and not a moment sooner.

"I've heard Matt Ryan and done Matt Ryan games," general manager John Lynch said. "I had a lot of Atlanta games last year. Matt talked about in Year 2 how much he learned more than Year 1. So I think we're asking a lot. I think Kyle's alluded to it. It's no secret Jimmy hasn't played a lot in this league. When he has, it's been pretty darn good. But yes, it's a projection and it's also, just because he's been in the league, [the Patriots] have a very unique system that is conceptually, there are some things that are similar to the rest of the league. But they've created their own and Tom Brady's been doing it for 16 years. When he comes here, it's like starting all over. A lot of guys you get have been in a West Coast system and there's some carryover, verbiage. There's not [here]. And I think it asks a lot of the quarterback in terms of the verbiage, just calling the play. There's an answer for every scenario in a play. There's an out that he can get out if there's a look. That's a big ask on a guy.

"And so, with all our players, we want to set them up for success, probably none more so than a guy we think has the opportunity to be our franchise guy."

That's not to say this will serve as some sort of extended tryout before the 49ers would either sign Garoppolo to a lucrative extension or that how he plays the rest of the season will determine whether the Niners are willing to use the franchise tag on him. In fact, the latter still seems like the most likely outcome regardless of how the rest of the season plays out.

The 49ers traded a 2018 second-round draft pick to New England for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Oct. 31. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

Shanahan and Lynch spent countless hours studying potential franchise quarterback options throughout the offseason. Upon acquiring Garoppolo, much of that study has slowed to a crawl as attention has turned to other, more pressing needs such at edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback and the interior of the offensive line.

Lynch acknowledged recently that his scouting staff has shuffled the deck in terms of draft priorities with quarterbacks falling down the list. That wouldn't have happened if the Niners didn't have at least some level of belief in Garoppolo heading toward 2018.

With that said, the next five games will give Lynch, Shanahan and the Niners a chance to determine just how much faith they are willing to put in Garoppolo. For now, it's easy to point to Garoppolo's work ethic, the way he interacts with teammates and how he performs on the practice field and submit that he is the quarterback of the future. The 49ers can also use Garoppolo's previous two-start sample size in New England as evidence that he has what it takes to be the face of the franchise.

None of that will matter when Garoppolo finally takes his much-anticipated first snap as a 49ers starter, has to stand tall in the pocket and deliver accurate passes on a team that realistically still needs at least one offseason to give Garoppolo a proper supporting cast. Because of that, expectations should be tempered, but Garoppolo will still offer at least a first glance at what he could become.

What will Lynch be looking for from Garoppolo in his first start?

"Hopefully just watch the guy go ball out," Lynch said. "He can play the game. I think that's one thing that everyone's noticed when he's done it. It's a tall order to step in for a team. I think [we're hoping we'll be] seeing all the things that we’ve seen come to fruition on the field, we think very highly of him."

Soon enough, just how highly the Niners think of Garoppolo will have to be expressed in millions of dollars. The extent of that belief will be determined by what happens next.