All eyes on new QB Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers seek second win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will square off for the third consecutive season in early December on Sunday at Soldier Field (1 p.m. ET).

Here are three things to keep an eye on in this matchup from a 49ers perspective:

What to see from Jimmy G

Much was made this week of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo not only making his first start this week but also doing it near his hometown of Arlington Heights, Illinois. Of course, none of that mattered much to Garoppolo, who repeatedly made it clear his focus is on learning the game plan and executing it as best he can come Sunday.

The 49ers need to protect Jimmy Garoppolo against the Bears, who are among the top 10 defenses in the league in generating pressure. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

With that in mind, what is a reasonable expectation for Garoppolo in his first start as a 49er? Well, for starters, Garoppolo has yet to throw an interception in nearly 100 pass attempts since he entered the league. If he can string a few games together without a pick, he could set the record for most attempts without one to start a career, a record held by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Also, Garoppolo is known for his quick release and decision-making. The latter could be affected by his limited reps in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, but if there's an opponent that might not be able to take advantage of that and force turnovers, it could be the Bears. Chicago has just four interceptions this season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL.

Perhaps more important than all of that is ensuring Garoppolo has time to throw. The 49ers have struggled to protect all season and though Garoppolo has the ability to evade pressure, giving him a clean pocket also gives him a chance to make more plays down the field. The Bears are among the top 10 defenses in the league in generating pressure and the 49ers are banged up on the offensive line.

How Garoppolo fares will undoubtedly be scrutinized endlessly, but expectations should be tempered a bit given how new the offense is to him and what's around him. A solid, turnover-free performance could be enough to get the 49ers a victory.

Tracking Trubisky

The 49ers had an opportunity to draft Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky but instead traded down with Chicago to add more picks and use the No. 3 choice on Solomon Thomas. It's too early to make any sweeping generalizations about Trubisky, who doesn't have much around him. However, the Bears' offense, led by Trubisky, has undoubtedly struggled this season.

In six of his seven starts (all since Week 5), Trubisky has thrown for fewer than 200 yards. He's the only quarterback in the league to do that in six starts since Week 5. In addition, Trubisky's accuracy has been spotty at best. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Trubisky has the highest percentage (26) of off-target throws in the league and that has led to a league-low 52.8 percent completion rate.

For their part, the 49ers received similar, if not better, production from C.J. Beathard, whom they drafted in the third round after passing on Trubisky a couple of rounds earlier.

The 49ers have issues of their own defending the pass -- they yield 7.52 yards per attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Still, Trubisky isn't as likely to put up big numbers as other quarterbacks San Francisco has faced this season, and coaxing him into a costly giveaway could be the edge the 49ers need in this one.

Third down, first priority

As you might expect from two teams headed directly toward another year of drafting in the top five, the 49ers and Bears have both struggled mightily on third down this season.

Offensively, the 49ers have converted 34.1 percent of the time, which ranks 26th in the league. Chicago has converted exactly 34 percent of its third downs, which puts it one spot below San Francisco.

The good news for those offenses? They get to face defenses that have had trouble getting off the field on third down, though the 49ers' defense has struggled far more than the Bears'.

San Francisco is 30th in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.9 percent of their third-down attempts. The Bears are allowing opponents to move the chains on 38.7 percent of their tries, which is 15th in the NFL.

In a game in which the field conditions could be spotty because of weather, the ability to stay on the field and limit turnovers will be a top priority for two teams desperately seeking a win.