Jimmy Garoppolo's first start with 49ers provides a win -- and some hope

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Garoppolo's first game as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback wasn't perfect. In fact, there's a whole lot of room for improvement for both Garoppolo and the Niners' offense moving forward.

But while the Niners didn't exactly light up the scoreboard despite a dominant statistical edge, Garoppolo was good enough to steer San Francisco to the points needed for its second win of the season, a 15-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

With Garoppolo standing tall in a generally clean pocket, the Niners' offense had a much different look than it had for most of the season. Garoppolo made quick, timely decisions and repeatedly delivered accurate passes at every level of the defense.

Never was that more evident than on the 49ers' final drive, as they took over at their 18-yard line and calmly put together a 14-play, 86-yard drive that chewed 5:23 off the clock and ended with the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds remaining. Garoppolo found rookie wideout Trent Taylor on third-and-9 from San Francisco's 49 to get to Chicago's 18 and set up kicker Robbie Gould's 24-yard field goal to end it.

In his first start for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo was 26-for-37 for 293 yards and showed poise and accuracy as San Francisco beat Chicago 15-14. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It was a fitting end for Garoppolo and Gould, both of whom have ties to Chicago, as Garoppolo grew up in the area and Gould is the Bears' all-time leading scorer. Gould converted all five of his field goal tries to account for all of the Niners' scoring.

By the time Garoppolo's day was done, he had thrown for 293 yards on 26-of-37 passing with an interception for a passer rating of 82.4. The numbers would have looked even better were it not for the interception, which was the first of Garoppolo's young career, coming on his 104th attempt. Even that miscue wasn't really Garoppolo's fault, though, as he threw over the middle for receiver Louis Murphy, who appeared to have a catch for a first down but couldn't hang on as Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller ripped it away from him.

Aside from that, Garoppolo looked the part of a quarterback making his 30th NFL start, not his third. He made only one other questionable decision, forcing a pass into triple coverage for Murphy in the second half, but he got some retribution for the interception as Murphy made the catch.

Garoppolo even seemed to have much better chemistry with a group of wideouts he has only recently begun working with. On eight targets to wideout Marquise Goodwin, Garoppolo completed eight passes for 99 yards. He also was perfect throwing to Taylor, connecting six times for 92 yards.

Despite all of that, the Niners continued to hurt themselves with many of the same mistakes they've made all season. The 49ers settled for field goals on four trips to the red zone, largely because of self-inflicted mistakes that led to unfavorable third downs. They committed six penalties once they got into the red zone on those possessions, with four of those being accepted.

Instead of opportunities for touchdowns near the goal line, the 49ers repeatedly found themselves looking at third-and-goal from outside the 10. The lack of touchdowns made life far more difficult for the 49ers than it had to be in a game in which they outgained Chicago 388 yards to 147 and had 23 first downs to the Bears' eight.

Unlike most games this season in which similar issues have cropped up, the Niners were able to overcome those miscues and seal the deal this time. They had Garoppolo to thank for much of that.

Garoppolo and the Niners managed to do just enough to win. And though the victory is nice, what Garoppolo showed in his first 49ers start supplied the franchise with something much more important for the future: hope.