World's biggest Jedi? Solomon Thomas excited for new 'Star Wars'

Solomon Thomas tells of his love for Stars Wars and what he expects to see in the new movie. (0:42)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Sith lords attending screenings of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Bay Area theaters on Friday night, beware, you might come across the world's biggest Jedi knight.

That would be San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, breaking from his day job and taking in the movie he's been looking forward to for most of the past two years.

"I already have my tickets," Thomas said. "I'm not going to say where I'm going to go see it yet but me and my buddies, we're going to go get dressed up and ready to go.

"I'll be a full-on Jedi, Jedi Knight, Jedi Master."

Of course, this won't be the first time that avid Star Wars fan Thomas is dressed as a Jedi. It's actually been his go-to costume for years. When Thomas was a child living with his family in Australia, his family first turned him on to the franchise.

Like many newer Star Wars fans, Thomas actually started with the prequel trilogy, though he didn't see the movies in sequential order. Thomas saw Episodes I and II before skipping ahead to see the original trilogy and finishing with Episode III.

Thomas was instantly taken by the galactic drama and the first character to catch his eye was Jedi Mace Windu, who was the first to boast a purple light saber on the big screen. Thomas also counts Yoda and Chewbacca among his favorite characters.

With Thomas' love for the movies developing, his mother Martha made him a Jedi cloak that he could wear on Halloween, though he occasionally switched things up and painted his face like the villainous Darth Maul. Thomas' love for Star Wars turned into a passion and he even used to send ideas for future films to George Lucas.

To this day, Thomas still breaks out the cloak and wears it for Halloween or on special occasions, like when he and the Stanford football team went on a group outing to "The Force Awakens" in 2015. Thomas documented that trip on video and spent the video speaking in Yoda's patented jumbled word order for much of it.

Thomas will again break out the costume on Friday night when he finally gets some answers to the many questions he still has from "The Force Awakens."

"The trailer looks so crazy, I'm so excited," Thomas said. "There's so much stuff to find out, so much stuff to reveal and what's going to happen. I'm just excited.

"Everyone is like freaking out over who is Rey and who does she belong to and Kylo Ren and all that stuff, but I'm more excited to see the Darth master. Is it Plagueis, who is Snoke, where did he come from, who is his apprentice and master? All that kind of stuff."

To get ready for his initial viewing on Friday, Thomas recently got a personal tour of the downtown San Francisco location of LucasFilms. There, Thomas got to see many props from the "Star Wars" movies as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the movies are created.

After Friday's first watch has come and gone, Thomas said he will watch the movie in theaters at least twice more.

"I have got to see it in theatres at least three times and get the full theatre effect with the large popcorn tub in my hands," Thomas said.