How Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers could affect Jimmy Garoppolo's contract negotiations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- When the Detroit Lions signed Matthew Stafford to a record-breaking five-year, $135 million deal in August, it reset the ceiling for quarterback contracts.

Stafford's deal also came with $60.5 million guaranteed at signing and $92 million guaranteed in the first three years. Stafford's standing as the NFL's highest-paid player isn't expected to last long. Chances are, he probably won't even be No. 2 at some point in the near future.

That's because there are multiple top-level quarterbacks either set to be free agents or close enough to free agency that they will receive more than what the Lions gave Stafford.

Here in the Bay Area, all of those deals are worth watching as the San Francisco 49ers go through contract negotiations with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. At the Senior Bowl last week, Niners general manager John Lynch reiterated the organization's desire to get Garoppolo signed long term.

"We believe we found the right guy," Lynch said. "Now the challenge is getting Jimmy signed. We're working hard towards that. We'll see. I think he wants to be with us and we want him there, so I think it makes too much sense not to happen. So it's just a matter of getting it done."

Of course, Garoppolo's deal is a bit more complicated than some of the other quarterbacks poised to get paid. With just seven NFL starts to his name and only five with the Niners, Garoppolo doesn't have the history of success that other star signal-callers do. But what the 26-year-old did with those starts combined with what he could do in the future has the Niners prepared to pay Garoppolo on par with the league's elite.

The timing of such a deal will matter, though, considering that other quarterback deals could help redefine the market.

With that in mind, here's a look at other starting quarterbacks poised for big-money contracts that could alter the shape of a deal for Garoppolo.

2018 NFL Free Agency Kirk Cousins. Jimmy Garoppolo. Le'Veon Bell. This class could get wild. Here's everything to know heading into free agency, which begins March 12. • Ranking top 50 potential free agents »

• Looming FA decisions for all 32 teams »

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Brees is the most likely to get a deal done first. It would be a massive upset for Brees to sign with anyone but the Saints as his career winds to a close. He's still playing at a high level, and New Orleans is a legitimate contender with him behind center.

Brees earned $24.25 million for the 2017 season, and though he's 39, it's safe to expect him to get a raise on a shorter deal unless he decides to take less to help improve the team in other areas. Brees' overall contract value and guarantee won't have much impact on the price tag for top quarterbacks, but his average annual salary could exceed Stafford's.

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins: The Cousins drama now enters offseason No. 3 but it gained a whole lot of clarity after Tuesday night's stunning trade that sent Alex Smith to the Redskins. Cousins now looks poised to be the rare NFL starting quarterback to hit the open market. And there's little doubt he's going to cash in big time.

A full-fledged bidding war for the 29-year-old's services seems likely with teams such as Arizona, Denver, Buffalo, the New York Jets, Minnesota, Jacksonville and Cleveland among those who could enter the mix. Cousins isn't nearly as accomplished as the others on this list, but he has the advantage of getting to test his value in an open setting, thus taking his price to places never seen before. It stands to reason the Niners would like to sign Garoppolo before Cousins can reset the market but it's also logical that Garoppolo's representatives will want to wait to see what Cousins gets before committing to anything.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: Ryan has another year left on his deal with the Falcons with a cap hit of $21.65 million. Considering he has won a league MVP award and led Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance since signing his last deal, it's reasonable to assume Ryan is in line for a hefty raise. Ryan is still only 32, and though some question whether he can regain MVP form under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, he still has won more than Stafford.

Ryan could push the salary threshold to the range of $30 million annually, and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has said an extension is the team's top priority. The Niners would probably like to get a deal done with Garoppolo before Ryan re-signs, though an argument could be made that Garoppolo's representatives might also want to wait to see how high Ryan's price goes before finalizing a deal for Garoppolo.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: While Rodgers' situation isn't as pressing because he has two years left on his deal, there's no doubt his $22 million-per-season average is a relative bargain among the league's top quarterbacks. Like Ryan, though, there have been reports that a new deal for Rodgers is the Packers' top offseason priority.

If Rodgers wants to, he could take NFL contracts to a new stratosphere and push beyond the incremental increases we've seen in other recent deals. Rodgers is 34 but still considered one of the game's elite players. There's little reason to think Garoppolo could command as much as Rodgers, but if Rodgers' next deal goes well above what Stafford and the others on this list get, it's only going to drive Garoppolo's ultimate price up.