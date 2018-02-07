Despite Patriots' Super Bowl loss, Jimmy Garoppolo still cashed in

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't quite reached an agreement on a lucrative long-term contract with the team, though that could be coming soon. In the meantime, Garoppolo was still able to cash in as his former team did the heavy lifting.

As a former member of the New England Patriots, Garoppolo met the requirements to score a nice payday for the Patriots' run to Super Bowl LII and subsequent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Garoppolo's playoff share for the Patriots' win in the AFC Championship Game and loss in the Super Bowl came out to $107,000.

Garoppolo earned $51,000 for the Patriots' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title contest before getting $56,000 for New England's loss in the Super Bowl. Had the Patriots beaten Philadelphia, Garoppolo would have received a bonus of $112,000 instead of $56,000.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent the first eight games of the 2017 season on the Patriots' roster, picked up a playoff share of $107,000. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

The Niners traded for Garoppolo on Oct. 31, after Garoppolo spent the first eight games on the Patriots as Tom Brady's backup.

The NFL rules for payment of playoff bonuses to those no longer on the 53-man roster maintain that for a player to receive that money from his former team he must have spent at least eight games with the original team and either be a free agent or be on the roster of a team in the opposite conference.

Because Garoppolo spent the first half of the season with the Patriots and then landed with the 49ers and the NFC in the trade, he met both criteria to earn the bonuses.

It's also worth noting that though the Patriots won a divisional playoff game that comes with a $28,000 bonus, Garoppolo was not eligible for it because the bonuses for the first two rounds are paid out only to players who are on the 53-man roster or injured reserve at the time of the wild-card and divisional-round games. Obviously, Garoppolo was with the Niners at the time of those contests.

San Francisco defensive end/linebacker Cassius Marsh is also slated to receive the same bonus after appearing in nine games with the Patriots before the Niners claimed him on waivers late in the season. Marsh was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March but re-signed with the Niners on a two-year deal on Wednesday afternoon.

On that front, Niners general manager John Lynch has recently expressed optimism that the organization and Garoppolo are on the same page and closing in on a deal.

"We believe we found the right guy," Lynch told the NFL Network at the Senior Bowl. "Now the challenge is getting Jimmy signed. We're working hard towards that. We'll see. I think he wants to be with us and we want him there, so I think it makes too much sense not to happen. So it's just a matter of getting it done."

If and when that deal gets done, Garoppolo's playoff bonus will seem a pittance in comparison. For now, a little something extra from the Patriots should serve as a welcome appetizer.