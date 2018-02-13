        <
          Breaking down Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the 49ers

          10:53 AM ET
          • Nick WagonerESPN Staff Writer
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finalized the next big NFL contract this past Thursday, a five-year, $137.5 million deal that opened plenty of eyes around the league.

          As is always the case in these situations, though, the numbers aren't quite as overwhelming as they seem at first glance. Garoppolo's deal comes with $74.1 million in guarantees, including those for injury. But the true guarantee at signing came out to $48.7 million, which falls well below other true guarantees such as the one given to Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. Most of that is paid out over the first couple of years, leaving the 49ers flexibility moving forward.

          The deal also includes a $7 million signing bonus, which is prorated over the course of five years and a whopping $28 million roster bonus for 2018, which is also guaranteed.

          Here's the full year-by-year breakdown of Garoppolo's deal with the Niners with numbers courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter and ESPN Stats & Information:

          2018

          Salary cap charge: $37 million

          Base salary: $6.2 million (guaranteed)

          Signing bonus proration: $1.4 million

          Roster bonus: $28 million (guaranteed)

          Workout bonus: $600,000

          Per-game roster bonus: Up to $800,000

          2019

          Salary cap charge: $20 million

          Base salary: $17.2 million ($7.5 million guaranteed)

          Signing bonus proration: $1.4 million

          Workout bonus: $600,000

          Per-game roster bonus: Up to $800,000

          2020

          Salary cap charge: $26.6 million

          Base salary: $23.8 million ($15.7 million guaranteed for injury)

          Signing bonus proration: $1.4 million

          Workout bonus: $600,000

          Per-game roster bonus: Up to $800,000

          2021

          Salary cap charge: $26.9 million

          Base salary: $24.1 million

          Signing bonus proration: $1.4 million

          Workout bonus: $600,000

          Per-game roster bonus: Up to $800,000

          2022

          Salary cap charge: $27 million

          Base salary: $24.2 million

          Signing bonus proration: $1.4 million

          Workout bonus: $600,000

          Per-game roster bonus: Up to $800,000

