John Lynch, 49ers players welcome Richard Sherman on social media

Adam Schefter describes the series of events that led to Richard Sherman signing a three-year contract with the 49ers. (0:49)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Once word spread Saturday night that the San Francisco 49ers had agreed to a three-year deal with cornerback Richard Sherman, it didn't take long for the world of social media to erupt with various reactions.

Sherman, of course, was a longtime nemesis of the Niners, particularly from 2011 to 2013, when both teams were at the peak of their game. But most of the 49ers from that era are gone, so it was no surprise to see a litany of San Francisco players and even the general manager tweeting a warm welcome to Sherman.

Here's a small sample:

GM John Lynch essentially confirmed the deal without saying it:

LB Eli Harold:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who is slated to line up opposite Sherman:

WR Kendrick Bourne:

@RSherman_25 i ain't gone lie we a good fit 👀👀 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) March 10, 2018

FB Kyle Juszczyk:

I take back anything disrespectful I might have said to you in our games before @RSherman_25 🤣 Welcome to the squad!! — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) March 11, 2018

TE George Kittle:

👀 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 11, 2018

DB Dexter McCoil: