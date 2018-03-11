        <
          John Lynch, 49ers players welcome Richard Sherman on social media

          10:34 PM ET
          • Nick WagonerESPN Staff Writer
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Once word spread Saturday night that the San Francisco 49ers had agreed to a three-year deal with cornerback Richard Sherman, it didn't take long for the world of social media to erupt with various reactions.

          Sherman, of course, was a longtime nemesis of the Niners, particularly from 2011 to 2013, when both teams were at the peak of their game. But most of the 49ers from that era are gone, so it was no surprise to see a litany of San Francisco players and even the general manager tweeting a warm welcome to Sherman.

          Here's a small sample:

          GM John Lynch essentially confirmed the deal without saying it:

          LB Eli Harold:

          CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who is slated to line up opposite Sherman:

          WR Kendrick Bourne:

          FB Kyle Juszczyk:

          TE George Kittle:

          DB Dexter McCoil:

