Without Jimmy G, 49ers will learn a lot in the final 13 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There were many reasons the San Francisco 49ers wasted no time handing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a then record-setting contract in February.

None of those reasons mattered more than their resolute belief that Garoppolo was the type of franchise quarterback capable of elevating the players around him to previously unprecedented places. That belief, coupled with Garoppolo and the Niners' finishing flourish to 2017, generated perhaps the most buzz a 6-10 team has ever had.

However, a quarterback capable of elevating a team can also mask many of that team's problems. In the Niners' case, Garoppolo's presence accelerated expectations and Garoppolo-mania concealed this reality: The Niners are still a team early in the second year of a massive rebuild.

Now that the Niners have lost their star signal-caller for the season, the long-term implications for him and the franchise are far reaching. Let's take a closer look at what Garoppolo's season-ending ACL injury means for him and the 49ers going forward:

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury on this hit from the Chiefs' Steven Nelson. Peter Aiken/Getty Images Losing Garoppolo is devastating for the Niners and their fans, but it's especially disheartening for him. Think of it this way: If, as expected, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is able to stay healthy and start the next six games, he will have more starts (11) in two NFL seasons than Garoppolo has in five. This season was incredibly important for Garoppolo not only to establish that he is capable of performing for a full season but also to get much-needed seasoning in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Considering the leap someone like Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan made from Year 1 to Year 2 in Shanahan's scheme, it wasn't outrageous to expect Garoppolo to really break out with a monster 2019 season. That could still happen but it's going to be much more of a projection with Garoppolo coming off a serious knee injury.



For the 49ers, losing Garoppolo likely means any realistic chance they had of making the postseason is gone. Their plan is to roll with Beathard and, frankly, it's the right one. There might be other veteran quarterbacks they could acquire who could offer an upgrade in the short term but for what reason? Would getting to 6-10 or 7-9 with some veteran help this team long term? Would it help more than potentially drafting in the top 5-10? The answer, to all of those questions, is no. It's no secret the Niners need edge rush help and next year's draft looks to be stocked with pass-rushers (Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest rankings have four ends and nine defensive linemen in the top 15). So it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they were in a better position to land one. That's not to say the Niners are tanking the season. Shanahan is a competitor and he really does believe in Beathard. While nobody likes the idea of a lost season here in Week 4, this franchise's focus has to be on the big picture.

