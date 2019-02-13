49ers have much to consider in potential pursuit of Antonio Brown

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There has been nothing subtle about the flirtation between Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and the San Francisco 49ers. Or, better put, between various players on the Niners' roster and Brown.

Before we dive into the pros and cons of a potential union between the 49ers and Brown, let's recap the very public evidence indicating that Brown would like to be a Niner and that potential Niners teammates would like to remove the potential qualifier from the equation.

Soon after rumors of a potential divorce between Brown and the Steelers began to spread in January, 49ers tight end George Kittle tweeted at Brown, a move that Kittle told Jim Rome during Super Bowl week was the result of a dare from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Brown responded positively to Kittle's tweet and his response spurred a retweet from Garoppolo himself. Brown then followed various 49ers-related accounts.

All the emojis and tweets were one thing, but Brown's apparent interest in the 49ers seemed far more real when 49ers legend Jerry Rice joined the fray, telling 95.7 The Game, a radio station in San Francisco, that Brown wants to come to San Francisco "really bad." That was after Brown posted an image on his Instagram of a FaceTime conversation he'd had with Rice. Brown even went so far as to post a doctored photo of himself in a Niners uniform embracing Rice.

In the end, even after Brown officially requested a trade Tuesday and thanked Steelers fans via Twitter, none of that stuff matters much because it doesn't account for the only variables that truly count: whether the Steelers will actually trade Brown, what the price would be if they do, whether the 49ers decision-makers are truly interested, what they'd be willing to give up and how that would compare to other offers the Steelers could get.

At this point, the Steelers haven't been in a hurry to move Brown, though owner Art Rooney II has acknowledged that it's "hard to envision" Brown still with the team come training camp while also keeping the door open for a reconciliation.

For their part, the Niners have not and will not publicly comment on potential interest in Brown out of deference to the NFL's tampering guidelines.

But coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have long maintained they will always at least explore any option that could make the team better.

With that in mind, here's a look at what Shanahan, Lynch & Co. must weigh when it comes to Brown.

The case for acquiring Brown

First, the easy part: Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL and the 49ers have a pressing need at the position. Kendrick Bourne led San Francisco receivers last year with 42 catches for 487 yards. Over the past 15 seasons, the 49ers have not had a receiver post more than the 85 catches and 1,179 yards they got from Anquan Boldin in 2013. Since Brown became a full-time starter in 2011, he has averaged 103 receptions, 1,380 yards and nine touchdowns. In the past five seasons, Brown has averaged 115 catches, 1,529 yards and 12 touchdowns. He'd instantly be the best 49ers wideout since Terrell Owens, an easy fit in Shanahan's receiver-friendly scheme and the ideal complement to Kittle.

He could be a bargain. If Pittsburgh trades Brown, it will accelerate the rest of his $19 million signing bonus to this year, eating $21.12 million in dead money on the salary cap. If the Niners traded for Brown before the fifth day of the league year, they'd be on the hook for cap numbers of $15.125 million in 2019, $11.3 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021. For one of the league's best wideouts, that would be excellent value, especially since the Niners project to have between $60 million and $70 million in cap space.

There is no A.J. Green or Julio Jones to be found in this year's draft class, meaning the Niners are unlikely to take one with the No. 2 overall pick or even after a trade down to a spot lower in the top 10. They could still find needed help at the position later on, but none would have the quick and significant impact of someone like Brown. Likewise, the free-agent market is barren when it comes to top-end wideouts.

Antonio Brown would fill a glaring need for the 49ers, but there's plenty to weigh when it comes to acquiring the Steelers' talented receiver. Don Wright/AP

The case against acquiring Brown