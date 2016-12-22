Seahawks' Michael Bennett: 'I'm never clear on the NFL's rules'

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett talked about his sack dance today and said he doesn't understand the NFL's rules. He confirmed that Pete Carroll has shown the team the Key & Peele "McCringleberey" skit. Video by Sheil Kapadia (1:03)

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was flagged last week for his Key & Peele-themed sack celebration against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, Bennett said that even though he's been in the league for eight seasons, he still has a difficult time understanding the NFL's rules and policies.

"I'm never clear on the NFL's rules," Bennett said. "I just go along with it. One of my friends, she's from China, and she asked me, 'Michael, I don't understand the rules.' And I said, 'I don't understand the rules either.' I've been doing it for 20 years. I don't even understand it.

"There's times when they fine people for stuff, and then there's times when they don't fine people for stuff. And there's times when people have excessive celebrations, and sometimes they don't do nothing, and they get fined. It's really confusing."

Bennett confirmed that coach Pete Carroll showed the team the "Key & Peele" Hingle McCringleberry skit a couple years ago.

"Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps gets you a fine," Bennett said.

He blamed teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark for egging him on after his sack against the Rams.

"They should have stopped me," Bennett said. "Good friends stop friends from doing stuff like that."

Said Avril with a laugh, "I was [egging him on], I was. But hey, he has to know it's two pumps, not three. So that's on him."