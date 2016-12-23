        <
          Russell Wilson gifts TVs, plane tickets to Seahawks teammates

          Dec 23, 2016
          Sheil KapadiaESPN Writer
          RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks offensive linemen had big-screen TVs waiting at their lockers when they got to work Thursday morning, courtesy of Russell Wilson.

          "Christmas comes early," center Justin Britt said. "I don't have a curved TV so I'm pretty excited to figure out where I'm going to put it and get going."

          Wilson, who endorses Alaska Airlines, also handed out two first-class airplane tickets to each of his teammates.