Seahawks waste golden opportunity in loss to Cardinals

ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia says the team is usually peaking at this point of the season, but this year's edition is starting to sputter heading into the playoffs. (1:09)

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks put together an improbable comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, but in the end, they came up short and wasted a golden opportunity to firm up playoff positioning in the NFC.

Cardinals running back David Johnson did a brilliant job coming back to the ball against Kam Chancellor for a 29-yard completion down the left sideline with under a minute left, and Arizona kicked a field goal as time ran out for a 34-31 victory on Saturday.

The Seahawks knew going into their final two regular-season games that if they just took care of business against a pair of teams that were a combined 6-21-1, they would have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, the potential path to the Super Bowl looks a lot more challenging.

For the time being, the Atlanta Falcons take over the No. 2 spot in the NFC, which means the Seahawks would have a home game in the first round and potentially two road games to get to Houston for Super Bowl LI. If the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the Seahawks would slide down to the No. 4 seed.

And it's tough to blame Saturday's loss on any one thing.

In the first half, the offense was a complete disaster. Inconsistency on that side of the ball remains the Seahawks' biggest issue. Russell Wilson was sacked six times and hit on 14 more occasions.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett left the game in the first half with a right leg injury and running back Thomas Rawls exited after hurting his shoulder.

But in the second half, the offense caught fire, and Wilson finished 29-for-45 for 350 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Doug Baldwin was brilliant with 13 catches for 171 yards. And Jimmy Graham had a key 37-yard touchdown. Facing a 31-18 deficit with 4:10 left, the offense did its part.

The defense, though, faltered down the stretch, allowing the Cardinals to score on four of their final six possessions. Carson Palmer completed 16 of 26 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.

Earl Thomas' absence at safety was a big deal for the Seahawks. Cornerback Jeremy Lane was beaten for an 80-yard touchdown to J.J. Nelson in the first half, and it looked like Thomas' backup, Steven Terrell, failed to provide the proper help on the play.

In the second half, Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman was beaten by Nelson on a slant and Terrell took a bad angle, resulting in a 41-yard completion.

The Seahawks pride themselves on being able to overcome obstacles, but there might be too many this season. Wilson has played through three different injuries. The offensive line has struggled. Seattle lost C.J. Prosise (and now potentially Lockett and Rawls) on offense. And the Seahawks are playing without Thomas for the first time.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll will do his best to put a positive spin on Saturday's loss. And given the Seahawks' track record, it would be foolish to count them out.

But they wasted a golden opportunity to put themselves in an ideal position on Saturday. Now the path out of the NFC looks a whole lot more daunting.