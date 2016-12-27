Seahawks can still get a bye with a win and help from the Saints

The Seattle Seahawks got a little help with playoff positioning Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions.

Depending on what happens in Week 17, the Seahawks could finish as the second, third or fourth seed. And if they have to play in the wild-card round, Seattle's opponent at CenturyLink Field could be one of four different teams: the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers or Lions.

There are essentially five different scenarios (assuming no ties) that could play out. Here's the breakdown.

Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers; New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons.

This is Seattle's ideal scenario. If these two things happen, the Seahawks regain the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Both games kick off at 4:25 EST, so the Seahawks won't know what happened with the Falcons when they take the field.

Seahawks lose to the 49ers.

Regardless of what else happens in other games, this would result in Seattle being the No. 4 seed and hosting the Giants (already locked into the No. 5 seed) in the first round. Why? The Seahawks would finish 9-6-1, and the other three division winners are guaranteed to have at least 10 wins.

Seahawks win; Falcons win; the Redskins beat the Giants.

Here, the Seahawks (No. 3 seed) would host the Redskins (No. 6 seed) in the first round, regardless of what happens in the Packers-Lions game.

Seahawks win; Falcons win; Redskins lose; Lions beat the Packers.

In this scenario, both Detroit and Green Bay would get in. The Seahawks (No. 3 seed) would host the Packers (No. 6 seed) in the first round.

Seahawks win; Falcons win; Redskins lose; Packers beat the Lions.

It's a similar scenario to the previous one, only the Packers would win the NFC North. That means the Seahawks (No. 3 seed) would host the Lions (No. 6 seed) in the wild-card round.