Ranking the Seahawks' best and worst playoff matchups

Going into Week 17, the Seattle Seahawks don't know whether they'll be playing during the first weekend of the playoffs or sitting home with a bye (full postseason scenarios here).

Their four potential opponents in the wild-card round are the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers.

Here's a look at how I think they match up with those teams -- from best to worst.

1. Lions: If the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons win and the Redskins and Lions lose Sunday, Detroit comes to CenturyLink Field for the wild-card round.

This would be the Seahawks' best matchup for a couple reasons. Number one, the Lions' defense has produced pressure on just 19.8 percent of their opponents' dropbacks. That's the worst mark in the NFL. Detroit ranks 29th in sack percentage (4.6 percent). This would be the best matchup for the Seahawks' offensive line in terms of protecting Russell Wilson.

And overall, the Lions are 32nd in Football Outsiders' defensive efficiency rankings.

On the other side of the ball, Matthew Stafford can certainly do some damage, but he's playing with an injured finger and has thrown four interceptions in his past three games. The Lions are one-dimensional and rank 26th in rushing efficiency.

2. Giants: Their offense ranks 21st in efficiency and has been extremely inconsistent. The Seahawks should be able to get to Eli Manning with their pass rush and have Richard Sherman to match up with Odell Beckham Jr.

Of course, the Giants would have an advantage on the other side of the ball. Their defense has been outstanding all season long, and New York has produced pressure on 31.2 percent of its opponents' dropbacks, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. The offensive line would have its hands full against Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Jason Pierre-Paul (if he returns from injury).

Whichever offense makes fewer mistakes would have the edge.

This scenario would only play out if the Seahawks were to lose to the 49ers.

3. Redskins: Their offense would give the Seahawks trouble. Washington has produced 64 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, second-most in the NFL behind the Falcons. And the Seahawks' pass defense has looked vulnerable without Earl Thomas.

According to Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders, Seattle ranked fifth in pass defense from Weeks 1 to 11. But since Week 12 (Thomas has only played one-plus quarters in that span), the Seahawks rank 26th against the pass.

The Redskins have had the fourth-most efficient offense in the NFL this season and present a diverse group of weapons with DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed.

Defensively, Washington ranks 25th.

This is a game where the Seahawks' offense would have to do its part, and it's impossible to know what they're going to get from that side of the ball on a week-to-week basis.

If the Seahawks, Falcons and Redskins win Sunday, it'll be Washington coming to Seattle.

4. Packers: They are easily the worst matchup for the Seahawks. In Week 14, Green Bay handed Seattle a 38-10 loss, the worst defeat of the Pete Carroll/Wilson era.

That game was played at Lambeau Field, but still, this version of the Seahawks' defense is ill-equipped to handle Aaron Rodgers and company. Seattle struggled to pressure Rodgers in the first game, and he posted the highest passer rating (150.8) by an opposing quarterback since Carroll became the head coach in 2010.

The Seahawks' offense turned the ball over six times in the first meeting and would have to be on to keep pace with a Green Bay team that has won five in a row.

If the Seahawks win, the Falcons win, the Redskins lose and the Packers lose, Green Bay comes to Seattle.