Seahawks get favorable matchup against Lions at home

Ryan Clark points out the glaring issues with the Seahawks' defense heading into the playoffs, chief among them the absence of Earl Thomas. (0:57)

The Seattle Seahawks enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will host the Detroit Lions on Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

Here's an early look at how the offenses and defenses match up, with much more coming throughout the week.

When the Seahawks pass:

They have been inconsistent for much of the season, but if the Seahawks are going to go on a playoff run, this is where they'll have to make up for deficiencies elsewhere.

Russell Wilson suffered three injuries in the first six games of the season and has never looked completely healthy. He deserves credit for the work he put in to stay on the field (Wilson didn't miss a start) and still completed 64.7 percent of his passes while averaging 7.73 yards per attempt with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

His favorite targets -- Doug Baldwin (94 catches, 1,128 yards, seven touchdowns) and Jimmy Graham (65 catches, 923 yards, six touchdowns) -- both had great seasons and will present matchup problems against a Lions defense that went into Week 17 allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete a league-high 72.9 percent of their passes.

Pass protection is always a question with the Seahawks, but the Lions produced pressure on just 19.8 percent of their opponents' dropbacks, the worst percentage in the NFL. Detroit's sack percentage (4.6) ranked 29th. The Lions had one sack and four hits on Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, but the Green Bay Packers' offensive line is superior to the Seahawks' line.

When the Seahawks run:

According to ESPN Stats & Information, from 2012 to 2015, the Seahawks had nine games in which they failed to rush for 100 yards. That happened in 10 of 16 games during the 2016 regular season.

Against a shaky 49ers run defense, the Seahawks totaled just 87 yards on 25 carries. Thomas Rawls has battled through injuries and struggled to build from his rookie season, finishing with 349 rushing yards on 109 attempts (3.20 yards per carry).

Wilson's 259 rushing yards are the lowest total of his career. The run-blocking has been an issue throughout the season.

The Lions rank 22nd against the run, according to Football Outsiders. The Packers ran for 153 yards against them and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

The Seahawks want to find balance whenever they can, but at this point, they know the run game is not the strength it has been in previous years.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions are potent offensively, but they don't have much of a running game to lean on. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

When the Lions pass:

The Seahawks' defense has not been the same without safety Earl Thomas, who is out for the season with a broken leg. From Weeks 12 to 17 (a span in which Thomas played only one quarter), the defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 7.73 yards per attempt (29th) and post a passer rating of 96.1 (25th).

Matthew Stafford has been playing with an injured finger, but he completed 26 of 41 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and an interception Sunday night. He likes to spread the ball around. The Seahawks will get a visit from their old friend Golden Tate but will also have to account for guys such as Marvin Jones, Anquan Boldin and tight end Eric Ebron.

The Lions rank in the middle of the pack in pass-protection metrics. If the Seahawks are going to slow Stafford, they'll need to dominate up front, and they have the players to do that in Cliff Avril (11.5 sacks), Frank Clark (10 sacks) and Michael Bennett.

When the Lions run:

This is the category that looks like the biggest mismatch. The Lions rank 26th in rushing efficiency, while the Seahawks' defense is second against the run.

Seattle is stout up front, and Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright have played at a consistently high level all season. Wagner finished the season with 167 tackles, tops in the NFL.

Zach Zenner (20 carries, 69 yards) got all but one of the Lions' carries Sunday night, and Detroit placed Theo Riddick on injured reserve.

It would be a stunner if the Lions were able to run the ball effectively against the Seahawks.