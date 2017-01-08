Seahawks ride Thomas Rawls early on

SEATTLE -- On Thursday, Pete Carroll said he felt like Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls could give the offense a lift in the postseason.

And in the first half against the Detroit Lions, that's exactly what happened.

Rawls carried 15 times for 107 yards as the Seahawks took a 10-3 lead. In becoming the first Seahawks player to rush for 100 or more yards in half of a playoff game, he spun out of tackles and consistently ran over defenders and showed glimpses of the guy who led the NFL in average yards per carry (5.65) last season.

In his previous three games, Rawls had struggled, totaling 57 yards on 37 carries. The Seahawks had 10 games during the regular season in which they failed to rush for 100 yards. That happened only nines times from 2012 to 2015.

Health has been an issue for Rawls. He spent all offseason recovering from a fractured ankle and then injured the fibula in his opposite leg in Week 2 and ended up missing seven games. In Week 16, he suffered a bruised shoulder.

But in the first half against Detroit, Rawls looked better than he has all season. His 107 yards are more than he had in any game during the regular season.

The Seahawks' offense has been inconsistent this year, but Carroll wants to have some kind of balance. In the first half against the Lions, due mostly to the effort by Rawls, Seattle was able to achieve that.