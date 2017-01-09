How Russian Seahawks fans delivered a fur hat to Earl Thomas

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas made an appearance at CenturyLink Field Saturday for the team's matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Thomas joined the defensive backs on the field for their pre-game huddle. He was on crutches from a broken leg suffered in Week 13 and was donning a fur hat that was apparently given to him as a gift from a group of fans known as the "Russian Sea Hawkers."

Sean Quinton of SeattleTimes.com unearthed the story of how the hat got to Thomas.

One of the members of the Russian Sea Hawkers has a friend who works with Thomas. The group moved quickly to get the hat, a stuffed cat and a letter to Thomas before Saturday's game.

The writing on the hat translates to: Restricted air space. No fly zone. Restricted by Earl Thomas.

I'm young rich and boujie killer instinct talking. Game Day! A video posted by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

"Pavel [a group member] decided to deliver the precious cargo directly by himself," Boris Khodok, a member of the Russian Sea Hawkers, told SeattleTimes.com. "Pavel took a day off, got on a bus and got to Vladimir just in time to meet Alexander [another member]. Alexander confirmed the hat and a cat in Earl’s jersey should be delivered to Seattle."

Part of the letter read, "We love you not only for interceptions and tackles, your invincible spirit -- that is what is more important for us, it is great that you were able to demonstrate it in the game against Falcons."

Thomas is out for the postseason but has said that after contemplating retirement, he has decided to return for the 2017 season.