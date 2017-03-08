Adrian Peterson among free agents connected to Seahawks

Here's a roundup of free-agency rumors and reports involving the Seattle Seahawks.

In an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press about his son's options in free agency, Adrian Peterson's dad, Nelson, said that the Seattle Seahawks have emerged as one of the leading contenders to land the running back.

My take: As outlined last week, it's tough to make much sense of this one for two reasons: age and money. Peterson turns 32 later this month and played in just three games last season. In the past 46 years (since the merger), only four running backs 32 or older have run for 1,000 yards and averaged at least 4.0 YPC. The Seahawks would be betting on Peterson to be the exception.

The Seahawks have just under $26 million in cap space, which ranks 20th in the NFL. They need to address the offensive line and add depth on the defensive line. Seattle very well could look to extend Kam Chancellor and Justin Britt this offseason as well. They spent three draft picks on running backs last spring and also have Thomas Rawls on the roster.

If Peterson's price tag reaches a point where it doesn't affect the Seahawks' other plans, maybe they take a serious look. But it seems like a long shot.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks are among eight teams to watch with offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

My take: Originally selected 11th overall in 2013, Fluker started 59 games in four seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He has experience playing both guard and tackle but is not a great athlete. Fluker might not be an ideal fit, but given the Seahawks' need on the offensive line, they're likely to explore just about every option.

Bleacher Report pegs the Seahawks as one of the teams interested in wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

My take: Aiken had 75 catches for 944 yards in 2015 before dropping off to 29 catches for 328 yards last season. My sense is that the Seahawks like him as a player, but wide receiver is not a priority for them. If Aiken or another receiver presents a nice value option, Seattle could make a move. But this is not an area where they are looking to spend significant dollars.

NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are taking a look at veteran offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.

My take: This one makes sense. Schwenke was on my list of 10 potential free agents the Seahawks could target. He'll be only 26 at the start of next season, can play guard or center and is a very good athlete. The Seahawks need to add a starting-caliber tackle, along with competition/depth on the interior. Signing Schwenke would help accomplish the latter.