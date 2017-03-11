Where will Seahawks turn if they don't land T.J. Lang?

The offensive line market thinned out Friday with players like Mike Remmers, Riley Reiff, Kelvin Beachum, Marshall Newhouse and Menelik Watson finding homes.

The most attractive option who is currently still available is Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang. If the Seattle Seahawks believe they have a legitimate chance to land Lang, they're somewhat limited in what they can do at other positions because signing him will require a large chunk of their available salary-cap space.

But what are the Seahawks' other options if they don't add Lang?

Guys like Brian Schwenke and Tim Lelito have guard/center versatility.

Austin Pasztor and D.J. Fluker have played guard and tackle.

Ryan Clady, Jordan Mills and former Seahawk Breno Giacomini are the true tackle options that are still on the market.

And with the Seahawks, a trade can never be ruled out, although there are no obvious candidates on the block.

Seattle clearly wanted to find help up front through free agency. So far, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with Luke Joeckel on a one-year deal that can be worth up to $8 million.

But with a draft class of offensive linemen that has failed to impress, they'd probably like to add one more player through free agency or trade -- whether that's Lang or one of the players mentioned above.