Seahawks to host Adrian Peterson on free-agent visit

The Seattle Seahawks will host running back Adrian Peterson on a free-agent visit Sunday, sources tell ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Peterson turns 32 later this month and played in just three games last year before suffering a torn meniscus.

One of the connections in Seattle is offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who coached Peterson with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to 2010.

History is not on Peterson's side at this stage of his career. In the past 46 years (since the merger), only four running backs 32 or older have run for 1,000 yards and averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry. The Seahawks would be betting on Peterson to be the exception.

What's clear after the first few days of free agency is that the Seahawks would definitely like to add a veteran running back. They had Eddie Lacy in town Saturday and are scheduled to meet with Latavius Murray on Tuesday. According to NFL Network, the Seahawks will also take a look at Jamaal Charles.

Last season, Seahawks running backs averaged just 3.83 yards per carry (24th). Russell Wilson wasn't a factor with his legs because of injuries, and the run blocking by the offensive line was not good. But Seattle has dealt with injuries in the backfield in each of the past two seasons. Last year, the team had 18 different players on offense carry the ball at least once.

As things currently stand, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise would lead the rushing attack. Seattle could certainly use the draft to add competition.

But veteran running backs have not drawn much interest in free agency so far, and the cost to add someone like Peterson could end up being less than previously thought.

The Seahawks' top priority is likely Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang. If they're able to sign Lang, it will affect how much they're willing to spend on a running back.

If Lang signs elsewhere, the Seahawks will probably have to settle for a lower-level offensive lineman and will have more flexibility in terms of adding a running back.