Boxing a part of Russell Wilson's offseason workout regimen

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of what his offseason workouts have been like.

Wilson has been working out in Los Angeles, and wide receiver Doug Baldwin said recently during a 710 ESPN Seattle interview that he's heard great things about the work the quarterback has been putting in.

"I keep tabs on him during the offseason to check in with the guys that are around him to see how he’s doing, and what I’ve heard just recently was that he’s being an animal right now," Baldwin said. "He’s grinding his butt off."

Wilson started every game last year, but battled through three different injuries -- a high ankle sprain, a sprained MCL in his knee and a pectoral strain.

Baldwin pointed out how much the Seahawks have riding on a healthy and productive Wilson.

"I couldn’t be more excited about it because when Russell Wilson goes, our whole team goes," Baldwin said. "And so for him to be where he’s at now after all the injuries that he’s endured during the past season, I’m really excited about our chances for this season."