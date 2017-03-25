        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Boxing a part of Russell Wilson's offseason workout regimen

          7:00 AM ET
          • Sheil KapadiaESPN Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Philadelphia Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine and Philly.com from 2008 to 2015.
            • Covered the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL for BaltimoreSun.com from 2006 to 2008.
            Follow on Twitter

          Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of what his offseason workouts have been like.

          Box. Lift. Throw. Repeat #DangerTrain #NoTime2Sleep

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          Wilson has been working out in Los Angeles, and wide receiver Doug Baldwin said recently during a 710 ESPN Seattle interview that he's heard great things about the work the quarterback has been putting in.

          "I keep tabs on him during the offseason to check in with the guys that are around him to see how he’s doing, and what I’ve heard just recently was that he’s being an animal right now," Baldwin said. "He’s grinding his butt off."

          Wilson started every game last year, but battled through three different injuries -- a high ankle sprain, a sprained MCL in his knee and a pectoral strain.

          Baldwin pointed out how much the Seahawks have riding on a healthy and productive Wilson.

          "I couldn’t be more excited about it because when Russell Wilson goes, our whole team goes," Baldwin said. "And so for him to be where he’s at now after all the injuries that he’s endured during the past season, I’m really excited about our chances for this season."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.