Dion Jordan's fit with Seahawks could be in Bruce Irvin role

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided it's not too late to salvage their 2013 draft class.

The team drafted 11 players that year, and only one remains on the roster: tight end Luke Willson.

But this offseason, the Seahawks have added the Nos. 2 and 3 overall picks from that class in offensive lineman Luke Joeckel and linebacker/defensive Dion Jordan.

So how does Jordan fit?

He began his college career on offense at Oregon before moving to the defensive side of the ball. The buzz word around Jordan when he was coming out of school was versatility. He lined up all over the formation, showing the ability to run downfield with slot receivers in coverage and rush the passer.

A special athlete who can fill multiple roles? That sounds a lot like Bruce Irvin. Irvin played strongside linebacker for the Seahawks in their base defense and slid up to right defensive end in sub packages before signing with the Oakland Raiders last offseason.

In 2016, the Seahawks didn't have anybody to match Irvin's skill set. So they used Mike Morgan as the Sam linebacker in base and replaced him with Cassius Marsh or Frank Clark in sub packages.

Of course, Jordan has a long way to go to prove himself. He has not played in a game since 2014, and the Miami Dolphins waived him on March 31 because of a failed physical (knee). He's started only one game in his career and has one career sack. Jordan has also served multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Jordan's contract with the Seahawks is unlikely to contain guarantees. At the age of 27, he'll get a chance to shed the "bust" label and salvage what looked like the makings of a promising career when he came out of college.

The Seahawks signed Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin earlier this offseason, but Jordan finds himself in position to compete for a role at a spot where Seattle has a clear need.