How John Schneider turned the No. 26 pick into five players for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider apologized to reporters when he came out for his news conference Thursday night.

"Sorry, guys," he said.

There wasn't a whole lot to talk about. The Seahawks began the night with the No. 26 pick in the first round. They traded down to No. 31 and picked up a third-round pick (No. 95) and a seventh-round pick (No. 249).

Seattle then moved from No. 31 to No. 34 (second round), picking up a fourth-round pick (No. 111).

And Schneider wasn't done there. The next day, he moved down a spot from No. 34 to No. 35, adding a sixth-round pick (No. 187) in the process.

When the dust settled, the Seahawks turned the No. 26 pick into five players: Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell (35th), Michigan defensive back Delano Hill (95th), Colorado free safety Tedric Thompson (111th), Cincinnati defensive back Mike Tyson (187th) and Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson (249th).

"I would say we feel really blessed to be able to move back, take our guy and acquire a couple more picks," Schneider said. "That’s probably the biggest accomplishment."

The Seahawks may value actually making first-round picks less than any team in the league. They've picked in the first round just once in the past five years. Going into the draft, Seattle had seven picks, and Schneider said he was jealous of the Cleveland Browns, who had 11. He then went out and matched that number, netting 11 picks by the time the draft was over.

The strategy makes sense on many levels. Seattle gave itself more options to hit. In the past, many of the Seahawks' best picks (Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright) came after the first round.

The key in this situation was that the Seahawks weren't banking on just one player falling. They had a cluster of players graded similarly, so they were comfortable with moving back.

As for value, Schneider said representatives from different teams got together and came up with a new trade chart. The old Jimmy Johnson trade-value chart has been outdated for years.

"It's based off that, but now being able to trade compensatory picks, [vice president of football administration] Matt Thomas and a bunch of guys got together from different teams and put a new chart together," Schneider said. "So we’re following that now, but it’s based off the same principle. It’s a scale."

The values for the Seahawks aligned closely with this chart.

Corrected new draft value chart, based on every draft trade since the new CBA after the 2011 draft. pic.twitter.com/ioBsC62xL4 — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) April 23, 2017

Based on those values, the Seahawks ended up giving up 102.34 points and receiving 106.24 points.

Time will tell if the Seahawks' actual picks pan out, but the strategy to move down to pick up additional selections made a lot of sense.