Seahawks draft pick Mike Tyson gets questions about name on daily basis

As soon as the Seattle Seahawks announced they were drafting Cincinnati defensive back Mike Tyson in the sixth round, the jokes started flying on social media.

Tyson said it's something he has gotten used to over the years.

"I probably get that question at least once a day," he said about being asked if he can fight. "If I meet anybody new, that is one of the first questions they ask me. Am I related to Mike Tyson? Can I fight like Mike Tyson? Or who is the real Mike Tyson? When they ask me who is the real Mike Tyson, I tell them that both are real. It’s just that he boxes, and I play football. We play two different sports, but we have the same name.

Mike Tyson was one of four defensive backs the Seahawks selected during the 2017 draft. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

"It is my dad’s dad’s name and my dad’s name, my name and my son’s name."

Tyson was one of four defensive backs the Seahawks selected during the 2017 draft. He started 23 games with the Bearcats, playing safety and nickel. But Tyson has the physical dimensions to play cornerback in the Seahawks' scheme, and that's where he's going to start out.

He's 6-foot-1, 204 pounds. Combine measurements had Tyson's arm length at 31¾ inches, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the number was actually 32½.

"Mike Tyson basically fits the profile that we’ve been looking for since we’ve been here as a corner," Schneider said. "He’s a big, tough, aggressive guy that -- based on what we’ve seen -- has really good coverage skills. He’s primarily played inside. He played a lot of nickel for them last year. He got his hands on a lot of balls. He has great ball skills and really strong in run support."

Schneider admitted that moving Tyson to corner is a projection since he didn't play there in college.

Asked why the Seahawks are comfortable giving him a try on the outside, Schneider added, "His feet, his length. He has 32½-inch arms. He’s almost 6-foot-2. He has really cool feet, really good movement skills, feel for routes. And then the ball skills, being able to reach for the ball upon contact."

The Seahawks' competition at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman is wide-open. DeShawn Shead is rehabbing from a significant knee injury and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season. Jeremy Lane could replace him or stay at nickel.

Seattle drafted cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the third round, and coach Pete Carroll said safety Delano Hill could get a look on the outside as well, along with Tyson.

"They told me to stay open to all the defensive back positions, but be ready to compete at the press corner my first year," Tyson said.