Jordan Roos, Algernon Brown among Seahawks' UDFAs to watch

The Seattle Seahawks announced their undrafted free-agent signings Friday, ahead of the team's three-day rookie camp.

Here are the eight players they've added to round out the 90-man roster.

Jordan Roos, OG, Purdue: He received a $20,000 signing bonus, indicating that the Seahawks believe Roos has a legitimate shot to make the roster. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder was a three-year starter. He benched 225 pounds 41 times at his pro day -- six more than any offensive lineman at the combine. Look for Roos to compete for a backup guard spot.

Algernon Brown, FB, BYU: He started out his college career as a ball carrier and led BYU with 709 rushing yards in 2015. But Brown (6 feet, 235 pounds) made the move to fullback last season. He and veteran Brandon Cottom are the only fullbacks currently on the Seahawks, and one of them should earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Otha Peters, LB, Louisiana-Lafayette: He had 94 tackles last season, including 11 for loss. Peters (6 feet, 238 pounds) began his college carer at Arkansas before transferring. He received a $6,000 signing bonus and will look to compete for a depth/special teams spot.

Skyler Howard, QB, West Virginia: Pete Carroll called him a "mad bomber" who likes to throw the ball downfield. Howard (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) threw 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions the past two seasons for the Mountaineers. He completed 61.1 percent of his passes and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt last season. Howard also ran for 16 touchdowns the past two seasons. Trevone Boykin has a leg up on Howard for the backup job.

Jeremy Liggins, DT, Mississippi: He played tight end and offensive line in college, but the Seahawks are apparently going to give Liggins (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) a shot on the defensive side of the ball.

Darreus Rogers, WR, USC: Rogers battled injuries during his college career but had a strong 2016 campaign, catching 56 balls for 696 yards and four touchdowns. He tested poorly athletically during the pre-draft process and could look to find a spot on the practice squad.

Tyrone Swoopes, TE, Texas: He played quarterback for the Longhorns and was used mostly as a short-yardage runner last season (seven touchdowns). Swoopes (6-foot-4, 250) reportedly ran a 4.65 at his pro day and will get a chance to compete for a depth spot at tight end.

Nick Usher, LB, UTEP: He was a three-year starter who had eight tackles for loss and five sacks last season. Usher (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) will look to compete for a backup linebacker spot.