C.J. Prosise among Seahawks' candidates for the second-year leap

Pete Carroll believes strongly in the idea of the second-year leap.

He's never been afraid to play rookies early, but the Seattle Seahawks coach has spoke often about the importance of the offseason following a player's first NFL season.

Of the 90 players currently on the roster, 22 are entering their second seasons. Who will make the leap? Here's a list of the prime candidates.

C.J. Prosise -- There are two things that Seahawks coaches have consistently said about Prosise. One, they love that he has the skill set to be a dynamic weapon in their offense. And two, he needs to prove he can stay healthy. Prosise appeared in just six games last season, rushing 30 times for 172 yards (5.73 yards per carry) and catching 17 passes for 208 yards. In a Week 10 win over the New England Patriots, Prosise totaled 153 yards from scrimmage. Prosise will be featured in the passing game and be used as a change-up to Eddie Lacy's physical style in the run game. If he can stay healthy, Prosise should have a big role in 2017.

George Fant -- He was put in an unfair situation last season, starting 10 games at left tackle after having not played competitive football since the eighth grade. Fant earned good will from the coaching staff with his work ethic and attitude, even if the results were often ugly. He'll now have a chance to compete with Luke Joeckel at left tackle.

Germain Ifedi -- He began and ended last season with an ankle injury and started 13 games at right guard as a rookie. He flashed potential in the run game but struggled in pass protection -- particularly with twists and stunts. Ifedi will get a chance to start at right tackle, but he'll have to hold off rookie Ethan Pocic. If Pocic impresses, Ifedi could move back inside.

Rees Odhiambo -- He's the third offensive lineman on this list, which shouldn't be too surprising considering the Seahawks had the second-youngest line in the NFL last season. Odhiambo served a backup role and struggled when he got onto the field -- specifically in the divisional round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. But the coaches have been talking him up all offseason. Odhiambo will compete for a starting spot on the left side at guard and potentially tackle.

Quinton Jefferson -- The team had high hopes for Jefferson last season, but he suffered a knee injury and appeared in only three games. A fifth-round pick in 2016, Jefferson will look to get healthy and carve out a role as a rotational pass-rusher. But the defensive line is a competitive group with the additions of Malik McDowell, Dion Jordan and Nazair Jones this offseason.

DeAndre Elliott -- He surprised by earning a roster spot out of camp last summer as an undrafted free agent. Elliott served mostly a special-teams role, playing just 29 snaps on defense. With DeShawn Shead recovering from a knee injury and unliklely to be ready for the start of the season, cornerback is a spot where a surprise candidate like Elliott could emerge.