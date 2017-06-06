Michael Bennett to Seahawks: Pay Kam Chancellor

Back in December, the Seattle Seahawks gave defensive end Michael Bennett a three-year contract extension.

Now Bennett would like the team to take care of his friend Kam Chancellor.

@Kam_Chancellor Best in the Busniess pay pay him now Seahawks pic.twitter.com/NFXknKTmxY — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) June 6, 2017

Chancellor, 29, is entering the final year of his contract.

Coach Pete Carroll said in April that the team would like to reach an extension with Chancellor before the start of the season, but the negotiating process could be challenging.

A reasonable comparison for Chancellor would be Reshad Jones of the Miami Dolphins. Both players were selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. Both are strong safeties. And both signed previous extensions in 2013 that were worth about $7 million per year.

Last month, at the age of 29, Jones signed a four-year, $55.085 million contract extension. The three-year guaranteed value (from 2017 to 2019) is $33 million, or $11 million per season.

The deal made Jones the third-highest-paid safety in the game behind Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu of the Arizona Cardinals.

Chancellor is clearly more accomplished than Jones. It's reasonable to assume he'd be looking for a deal around $11 million or $12 million per season. Chancellor held out in 2015 when he felt he was being underpaid and will likely be looking to cash in.

He's coming off a strong 2016 season and would undoubtedly have a market if he hit free agency. Chancellor missed four games because of injury last year and had procedures on both of his ankles this offseason but is expected to be fine later this summer.

When general manager John Schneider talked about potentially trading cornerback Richard Sherman earlier this offseason, he pointed to freeing up cap space and getting younger on defense as reasons why. At the same time, the Seahawks want to maintain the core of their championship defense, and Chancellor provides rare leadership qualities in what can be a volatile group of players.

The period between the end of minicamp next week and the start of training camp in late July is when extensions typically get done. That's likely when we'll find out whether the Seahawks heed Bennett's advice or let Chancellor play out the final year of his deal.