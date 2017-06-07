Mom's steak helps Seahawks' George Fant bulk up to 320 pounds

RENTON, Wash. -- When George Fant's second son was born this offseason, he and his wife called on Fant's mom to move in and help them out.

She did just that and brought her cooking skills with her from Kentucky.

"Everything’s good," Fant said. "Everything’s really good. But she likes to make steak. She’s got a little grill to make some steak. So steak, potatoes and macaroni."

Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant put on nearly 25 pounds this offseason after playing at 296 pounds in 2016. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Good eating at home combined with a nutrition plan at the Seattle Seahawks' practice facility has resulted in Fant packing on the weight this offseason. The offensive lineman started 10 games last year as a rookie and played at 296 pounds. Now, Fant is up to 320.

"I can’t be at 290 getting bull-rushed, so I knew I needed some weight, for sure," he said.

Fant said he's not certain what weight he'll try to play at next season, but Seahawks coaches have pointed to how he looks different physically this offseason. Aside from one week in his hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Fant has spent the entire offseason in Seattle and has packed on muscle.

He has also struck up a relationship with former Seahawk and Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones.

"One day I was just like, ‘Hey, let me talk to you because I know you’re watching the left tackle position,'" Fant explained. "When I turn the TV on and am watching a game, that’s the first thing I’m looking at. I just asked him what he thought, what he saw. He told me, and I respect it. I thought he was right. And from there, we moved on."

Fant was put in an impossible position last season. He estimates he played a total of seven or eight offensive snaps during his last year at Western Kentucky. Fant focused on hoops in high school and college and had not previously stepped onto a football field since the eighth grade.

The Seahawks took a shot on him as an undrafted free agent last year and loved his athleticism, along with his willingness to be coached. Fant's rookie season was a struggle, but that was to be expected.

The team signed Luke Joeckel in the offseason, but Joeckel could end up lining up at left guard. Fant is in position to prove he's the best left tackle on the roster.

"It’s not just one set I know [now]. It’s actually different sets, different run angles," he said. "How to target, just things like that. It just makes you want to go out there and really apply it and see all the work you’ve done pay off."

There's no predicting how Fant will develop and whether he'll make it as an NFL player. But he's shown this offseason that if he fails, it won't be for a lack of trying.

After last season ended, Fant spent three days watching all of his snaps from 2016 and taking notes. In the months ahead, the goal will be to continue to develop into a quality left tackle in his second season.

"It feels completely different," Fant said. "I was actually laughing about it earlier today about how I can actually understand what’s going on around me and be able to make the calls and whatever I need to do to let [center] Justin [Britt] know something’s coming or let Russell [Wilson] know something’s coming, or the backs. It’s just so much better to know what you’re doing and not have a doubt in your mind."