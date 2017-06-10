Tom Cable: Seahawks 'nailed' offensive-line decisions this offseason

RENTON, Wash. -- Around Seattle, it's become somewhat of a tradition for Tom Cable to express optimism and calm panic about the Seahawks' offensive line this time of year.

That continued Friday as Cable addressed the team's offseason moves up front.

"I’d like to get to camp, but I’m the most excited coach on the staff right now," Cable said. "That’s what I’ve told coach [Pete Carroll] and John [Schneider, Seahawks general manager]. I appreciate them putting this together in a year’s time and doing a fantastic job. Our personnel guys nailed this, so it’s just a matter of getting them in the right spots and going and playing ball."

The Seahawks made three main moves on the offensive line this offseason. They signed Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi in free agency and drafted Ethan Pocic in the second round.

Exactly how all the parts will fit is unclear. Justin Britt will start at center, but beyond that, spots are up for grabs.

The coaches' optimism about left tackle George Fant is sincere. Fant struggled as an inexperienced rookie (he hadn't played football regularly since the eighth grade) but added bulk this offseason and has been working with Hall of Famer Walter Jones. It's early, but Fant appears to be in the driver's seat to start at left tackle once again.

Cable said earlier this offseason that Joeckel played as well as any left guard in the NFL last season, even though he started only four games at that spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars before suffering a knee injury. Joeckel is on a "pitch count" as he continues to get his knee healthy. He's getting a look at guard and tackle but is probably more likely to start on the interior at this point.

Mark Glowinski started at left guard last season but is back to playing on the right side where he is more comfortable. Last year's first-round pick, Germain Ifedi, has moved from right guard to right tackle. And then there are the wild cards: Pocic, Aboushi and 2016 third-round pick Rees Odhiambo.

"Everybody is learning two spots, really," Cable said.

There will be plenty of different combinations between now and Week 1 of the regular season, but Cable said he expects the Seahawks to be ahead of where they were last year once training camp begins.

"Those were young kids with no experience, and in George’s case, zero experience," Cable said. "And now they’ve been through it a year. So you can expect us to be much further along in our preparation as we get ready for camp, for sure."