Eddie Lacy must be down to 250 pounds by Monday for $55,000 bonus

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy needs to be down to 250 pounds by Monday to earn a $55,000 bonus in his contract, according to a league source.

Lacy's one-year deal includes bonuses tied to seven weigh-ins. The first one took place May 15, when Lacy needed to weigh under 255 pounds. He earned the $55,000 by weighing in at 253.

During the season, Lacy's weight clauses are tied to him being at 245 pounds or less. Pete Carroll has said he wants Lacy to play big -- just not too big.

"Whatever he likes, that's what I like," Lacy said earlier this month.

Lacy has been participating in OTAs on a limited basis as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report earlier this offseason said he weighed 267 pounds during one free-agent visit.

Asked what kinds of foods he's had to cut out to shed weight, Lacy said, "What kinds of things? Eating a lot. I'm from Louisiana. I like good food. Gotta change it."

In addition to working out and training with the Seahawks, Lacy has continued to partner with home exercise program P90X. He has asked fans to join him for a 30-day workout challenge, which started June 1.

During OTAs, Lacy was asked for his reaction when the Seahawks suggested the weight clauses.

"Challenges. As a competitor, you want to be challenged," he said. "So it's a positive challenge. At the end of the day, it helps me personally, too, so why not?

"I have a great support group behind me from coaches to players to the nutrition team. So everybody's positive, which helps me because I know I have a group of people behind me pushing me, so it's all working out, it's all going great. I've just got to continue to go that way."

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to a one-year contract that includes $2.865 million guaranteed. Lacy can earn an additional $2.685 million through incentives, including the weight clauses.