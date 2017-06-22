Russell Wilson has been NFL's top statistical QB when not under siege

Here are three numbers that matter pertaining to the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 season.

Russell Wilson faced pressure on 35 percent of his dropbacks in 2016, according to Football Outsiders. Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

1: Where Russell Wilson has ranked statistically (defense-adjusted value over average) from 2012 to 2016 on plays in which he's not pressured, according to Football Outsiders. The website recently broke down quarterbacks' performances on plays when they were pressured compared with plays when they weren't. Wilson's numbers suffered a drop-off when pressured, but he was still second leaguewide in that category.

The Seahawks' goal for Wilson is to get him back to his 2015 form, when the quarterback threw 25 touchdowns and two interceptions in the second half of the season. He did his damage during that stretch primarily from the pocket. But to get back to that, protection has to hold up.

Per Football Outsiders, Wilson was pressured on 34.9 percent of his dropbacks last year. Only Tyrod Taylor and Jared Goff were pressured more frequently.

73.1: Wilson's QBR last year when he played behind an offensive line of George Fant, Mark Glowinski, Justin Britt, Germain Ifedi and Garry Gilliam. That would have ranked fifth in the NFL. With that group, Wilson completed 66.1 percent of his passes, averaged 8.65 yards per attempt and threw 12 touchdowns with two interceptions on 251 dropbacks.

Why do those numbers matter? Because four of those five offensive linemen could be starting in Week 1. Glowinski is moving from left guard to right guard, and Ifedi is moving from right guard to right tackle. Gilliam signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

But Wilson played behind that five-man unit mostly later in the season, and while the offense still had issues, the numbers suggest they weren't dire. With that five-man unit up front, the Seahawks averaged 6.04 yards per play, which would have been fourth in the NFL.

Luke Joeckel is expected to start at left guard or left tackle. Second-round pick Ethan Pocic could compete for playing time at right guard or right tackle. And while it's not a huge sample size (388 plays), the numbers reflect why the coaches likely think a healthy Wilson can be enough to provide a significant upgrade to the offense in 2017.

27: The number of "defeats" credited to Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright last year. That was tops on the team and tied for eighth-most leaguewide. Football Outsiders defines a "defeat" as: "a tackle that results in a loss of yardage, including sacks; any play that results in a turnover, including tipped passes which are then intercepted; any tackle or tipped pass that leads to a stop on third or fourth down."

Seahawks players consistently point to Wright when asked about the team's most underrated defenders. He hasn't missed a game in three years and rarely comes off the field. Only Bobby Wagner and Richard Sherman played more snaps than Wright among Seahawks defenders last year.

One more note on defeats: Kam Chancellor was tied for fourth among safeties with 16, and he missed four games. Chancellor is entering the final year of his deal, and the Seahawks will have to make a decision about whether to extend him, but the veteran played at a high level in 2016.