NFC West Q&A: Which veteran will play for his team for final time in 2017?

Whether because of age or cap hit, players in the NFL rarely retire with the team that drafted them. Which prominent veteran will be playing for his current NFC West team for the final time in 2017?

Josh Weinfuss, Arizona Cardinals reporter: It's fair to say this could be receiver Larry Fitzgerald's last season with the Cardinals. But it's not because he'll head to another team to ride out the twilight of his career, rather because he'll retire. Fitzgerald won't say one way or the other, announcing that he'll address his future once -- during training camp -- and that will be it for the season. He will be 34 when he kicks off his 14th season. Fitzgerald didn't commit to playing this season until Feb. 1, a sign his body needs more time to recover. Another year means more wear and tear. There have been hints he won't return past 2017, and he has said he doesn't expect to chase down Tony Gonzalez, who's No. 2 on the all-time receptions list, 200 ahead of Fitzgerald.

Richard Sherman's cap hit could make it hard for the Seahawks to keep him in 2018. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Alden Gonzalez, Los Angeles Rams reporter: A lot of people are surprised Richard Sherman is still with the Seahawks heading into 2017, and a lot more might be surprised if he's with them in 2018. This just seems like his last ride in Seattle, if he even gets it. As Seth Wickersham outlined, growing tension within the Seahawks' locker room basically paved the way for both sides to believe a trade was the best course of action.

It didn't happen this offseason -- at least not yet -- but after 2017, Sherman will be 30, with one year remaining on his contract. So, this might be the last ride for this great Seahawks defense. Their starting defensive ends, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, are 31. Two of their starters in the secondary -- Sherman and Kam Chancellor -- will be 30 next year. Sherman might be moving on soon.

Nick Wagoner: San Francisco 49ers reporter: Sherman. So much can change in the course of a year, so perhaps Sherman will have another great season and the Seahawks will decide to hold on to him, but it's hard to see how that relationship is going to continue for the long term. The Seahawks openly discussed their efforts to trade Sherman this offseason and weren't able to finalize a deal, presumably because they didn't get a team willing to meet their asking price. Still, the reason Seattle considered such a trade in the first place is a desire to alleviate future salary-cap concerns. Those concerns will still exist in 2018, when Sherman is scheduled to count $13.2 million against the salary cap. That will also be the last year of Sherman's current deal, which means the Seahawks would probably be willing to lower their asking price a bit from this year and get something accomplished.