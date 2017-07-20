Seattle Seahawks look to move past offseason drama at 2017 camp

The NFL Live crew is not worried about Seattle's performance on the field, regardless of any drama behind the scenes. (1:21)

The Seattle Seahawks open training camp on July 30 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington. Here’s a closer look at the Seahawks' camp:

Top storyline: Can the Seahawks put the offseason drama behind them and compete for a Super Bowl while their core is still together? Pete Carroll and John Schneider openly shopped cornerback Richard Sherman after his tumultuous 2016 campaign, but everyone said the right things during the spring. Sherman and quarterback Russell Wilson said their relationship is fine. And Carroll dismissed an explosive ESPN The Magazine report as old news. Last year's camp featured frequent scuffles among teammates, a byproduct of Carroll's competitive culture. With Kam Chancellor and Jimmy Graham entering the final years of their deals and Sherman's future with the team uncertain, the sense of urgency will be high again this summer. Team chemistry will be the No. 1 storyline at camp and during the season.

Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman are still together in Seattle. Will the team move past the offseason strife? Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

QB depth chart: Seattle did very little to address the backup quarterback spot even though Wilson battled through three injuries last year. The Seahawks brought Colin Kaepernick in for a visit but didn't sign him. Instead, it'll be Austin Davis and Trevone Boykin competing for the backup job behind Wilson. The Seahawks generally keep only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Bubble watch: The Seahawks decided to take a flier on 2013 No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan, but he could have a tough time making the team. Jordan weighs in the 280s, Carroll said, and will be looked at as a rotational defensive lineman. But he had knee surgery after joining the Seahawks and did not participate in any spring activities. Given that Seattle used two draft picks on defensive linemen, Jordan faces an uphill climb to a roster spot.

That rookie could start: The coaching staff raved about cornerback Shaquill Griffin during spring practices. With DeShawn Shead unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, the competition at right cornerback is open. The most likely scenario is Jeremy Lane starting there and sliding inside in nickel, with Griffin playing the outside. But if Griffin shows he can effectively play the ball in the air during training camp, he has a chance to steal the starting spot from Lane.

Offensive line musical chairs: Tom Cable said he thought the personnel staff "nailed" the offseason in regard to offensive-line moves. But this remains the biggest question mark on the roster. The Seahawks signed Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi. They spent a second-round pick on Ethan Pocic. But did they do enough? Seattle needs big leaps from second-year players George Fant and Germain Ifedi. The offensive line doesn't have to be elite, but if this group can improve, the Seahawks are Super Bowl contenders.

Regaining an identity: The Seahawks aggressively pursued running back Eddie Lacy in free agency and are hoping he'll jump-start their running game, which struggled in 2016. A healthy Wilson will help, and Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will carve out their own roles, but Lacy is expected to be the lead back. He'll have another weigh-in incentive early in camp. And the Seahawks want Lacy at 245 or lighter during the regular season. The veteran running back is on a one-year contract and will look to earn a longer-term deal with a strong performance in 2017.

For daily updates at camp, check out the Seattle Seahawks clubhouse page.