Kam Chancellor contract answers question on Seahawks' organizational philosophy

RENTON, Wash. -- When Kam Chancellor was a rookie in 2010, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll approached him with a message: Carroll wanted the strong safety to take on more of a leadership role.

Carroll saw all the signs -- Chancellor's effort, the way he interacted with teammates, his obsession with improving every day. But from Chancellor's perspective, there was a problem. He wasn't even a starter and was playing only on special teams. So he told Carroll that he wasn't ready.

"He said, 'I’m not doing enough yet. I’m not doing enough playing to be able to say anything or take that position,'" Carroll recalled. "Which I thought was perfectly admirable. When it came back around in the middle of his second year, it started to happen. He is such a natural leader that he took over. I thought that was a real good statement that he wanted to be worthy when he took the lead."

Before this year's draft, it looked like a period of transition finally was coming for the Seahawks' defense. Cornerback Richard Sherman was the subject of trade talks. Chancellor was entering the final year of his contract. Free safety Earl Thomas had contemplated retirement after suffering a leg injury.

The Seahawks selected four defensive backs during the draft. They picked Shaquill Griffin in the third round, higher than they'd ever taken a cornerback during the Carroll/GM John Schneider era.

But three months later, the narrative has shifted. Sherman is still on the team. Chancellor has a new three-year extension that will keep him with the Seahawks through 2020. And Thomas looks as motivated as ever.

"I told Earl this morning that he looks in better condition and faster than I’ve ever seen him since year one or two or something like that," Carroll said. "The last three or four years, this is the best he has ever been."

The Seahawks' philosophy as an organization has been consistent. They want to build through the draft and undrafted free agents. They want to supplement through free agency and trades. And they want to financially reward players who perform well.

But Chancellor's situation provided a test. The last time the Seahawks extended him, he was 26. It was a no-brainer. But this time around, he's 29. The full contract details have yet to be revealed, but it appears that Seattle paid Chancellor market value.

"I think it’s a continuation of the signals we’ve been sending for years," Carroll said. "We are committed to these guys. We are committed to the core guys."

Looking ahead, the Seahawks have their entire starting defense (aside from Sam linebacker, which is a part-time position) locked up through 2018. The rookies likely will have to wait their turn, just as Chancellor did when Lawyer Milloy was starting ahead of him.

Thomas was asked what his reaction was when the Seahawks drafted four defensive backs.

"It’s going to be hard for them to start. That’s what I was thinking initially," Thomas said. "But then, you switch over to another gear and you have to help them because late in games or late in the season if somebody else goes down, these guys have to be able to come in and help us out. That’s why we always have this motto of 'each one, teach one.' They can’t miss a beat."

As for what's next, it could be a Thomas extension next offseason. He and Sherman are signed through 2018, and Thomas has been paying close attention to the safety market and what the team did with Chancellor.

"I was watching very closely," Thomas said. "You want to see because I feel like we’re all right around the same age. They’re bringing a lot of new guys in. If the writing is on the wall, I want to be able to see it because I could be next. Like I’ve said, I’m very happy for Kam, and when that time comes, it comes."

The Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense for four straight years until last season. It's been a truly historic run. At some point, they will have to make difficult decisions to part ways with some of the greatest players the franchise has ever seen. It could happen as early as next offseason with Sherman.

But the Chancellor signing showed that time has not come yet.

"It’s hard to come by in this league," Chancellor said of the Seahawks' continuity. "It’s just us playing for one another and the organization trusting us and our abilities to trust them and come every year and bring our best. We demand the best out of each other, and we demand the best out of ourselves. So us just being together -- we’re just grateful to play together this long. Because like I said, it doesn’t happen like this often."