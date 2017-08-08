Russell Wilson may have his best group of pass-catching weapons

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game on Tuesday, and players will get the day off on Wednesday. With the break in camp, here are takeaways from what we've seen so far.

This might be the best group of pass-catching weapons that Russell Wilson has ever had.

During the mock game, Wilson hit Jimmy Graham on a crossing route, and Graham sprinted up the right sideline before he was knocked out of bounds. Later, Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin over the middle on multiple occasions. On a bootleg, he found Paul Richardson near the sideline. Wilson also hit C.J. Prosise down the left sideline for what looked like a 50-yard gain. Unofficially, Wilson went 15-for-18 in the mock game. One of the incompletions was a drop, and another was a throw-away.

The Seahawks quarterback has been on fire the past two days, and his impressive play has showcased the diverse array of weapons at his disposal. They can win with speed by targeting guys such as Tyler Lockett and Richardson. They can create mismatches with guys like Graham and Prosise. And Baldwin presents a problem in the slot on a weekly basis.

Depending on the opponent, the coaches will have to determine how to best employ the weapons. Still, this is shaping up to be the best group of pass-catchers that Wilson has ever played with.

Offensive line questions remain.

This, of course, remains the big caveat. Wilson needs time to find his pass-catchers.

During the mock game, the starting offensive line from left to right: George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski and Ethan Pocic. Neither Germain Ifedi nor Luke Joeckel participated. Oday Aboushi rotated in at right guard with the first team.

It's tough to know where things stand with the Seahawks' offensive line until the preseason begins. At some point, they'll have to decide on the starting five. But if the past is any indication, they'll take their time before settling on starters.

The Seahawks still need to figure out running back roles.

Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy rotated series with the starters Monday, with Rawls taking the field first. The Seahawks signed Lacy to be their feature back, but if Rawls remains healthy, he's clearly going to get the chance to compete for a share of the workload.

Then there's seventh-round pick Chris Carson. If he were a first- or second-round pick, he'd probably be the talk of camp right now. He headlines the list of players to watch during the first preseason game on Sunday.

As mentioned above, Prosise got matched up against rookie safety Tedric Thompson and raced past him down the left sideline, creating huge separation before hauling in a deep bomb from Wilson. If healthy, Prosise adds a unique element to the Seahawks' offense.

Extra points.

Pete Carroll is clearly excited about rookie Shaquill Griffin. Griffin appeared to hold his own as the team's starting right cornerback Monday with Jeremy Lane sidelined. ... Richardson was taking reps opposite Baldwin with the starters when the Seahawks were in two-wide receiver sets. When they moved to three, Kearse came on the field. ... The backup QB situation looks shaky. Six drives quarterbacked by Trevone Boykin and Austin Davis yielded three punts, two interceptions and a field goal. ... Carson got reps ahead of Alex Collins at running back with the second team.