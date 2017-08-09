Russell Wilson again puts on a show at Seahawks practice

RENTON, Wash. -- After a day off, the Seattle Seahawks were back on the practice field Wednesday. Here's what stood out.

Russell Wilson was on fire -- again.

Wilson has put together a tremendous stretch of practices. He's spreading the ball around to all his weapons and demonstrating pinpoint accuracy. Early on, off play-action, Doug Baldwin got behind Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, and Wilson hit him for a 60-yard touchdown.

Later, Wilson fielded a high snap, gathered himself and lofted a ball down the right sideline for Tyler Lockett. Lockett, who was participating in team drills for the first time, beat Neiko Thorpe on a go route, and the pass landed perfectly in his hands for a big gain.

Wilson and Jimmy Graham have consistently been working on the fade in the red zone. They connected again today, with Graham beating Thorpe for a touchdown and emphatically spiking the ball afterwards.

During 11-on-11s, Wilson scrambled to his right and launched a pass 60 yards in the air downfield to Thomas Rawls for a touchdown.

On another play, wide receiver David Moore had a defender draped on his back in the end zone near the pylon, and Wilson gunned a ball where only Moore could catch it for another score.

Wilson has had an impressive week of practices.

Shaquill Griffin flashed his play-making ability.

Griffin jumped an out route near the left sideline and intercepted Wilson for a pick-six. Griffin is getting all the reps at right cornerback with Jeremy Lane sidelined, and he's developing nicely.

"We have never had a guy that runs this fast that is this big," Pete Carroll said earlier this week. "So right now it is all about technique, and he has no problem with it."

Griffin's 4.38 speed was on full display as he raced towards the end zone after the pick. He figures to see plenty of work in the preseason and has a chance to carve out a role for himself as a rookie.

Bobby Wagner shows off his athleticism.

On one Wilson scramble, Wagner found himself downfield on the left sideline matched up with Baldwin. Wagner stayed with the wide receiver and knocked down Wilson's throw for a pass breakup.

Wagner doesn't get as much attention as his teammates, but he's been as good as usual this camp. During blitz pickup drills, no running back can handle him.

The Seahawks credited Wagner with 18 quarterback hurries last year, fourth-most on the team behind Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Frank Clark. He gets everyone lined up, is tremendous against the run, good in coverage and an outstanding pass-rusher.

Wagner is in line for another monster season.

Extra points.

Germain Ifedi and Frank Clark both returned to practice. Ifedi is competing for the starting right tackle job with Ethan Pocic, Carroll said. ... Carroll pretty much declared after practice that undrafted free agent offensive lineman Jordan Roos is going to be on the 53-man roster. ... With Malik McDowell sidelined, the Seahawks will look for different players to provide interior pass-rush. Rookie Nazair Jones batted down a pass today, and Quinton Jefferson will compete for playing time in that role as well. ... Eddie Lacy seemed to have one of his better days of practice, breaking a couple long runs.