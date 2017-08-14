Trevone Boykin, Blair Walsh shine as Seahawks pile up 48 points vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks put together an impressive preseason opener, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 48-17 in Carson, California, on Sunday night.

Quarterback Russell Wilson played just one series, as did most of the defensive starters. Here are some takeaways.

Reserve quarterback Trevone Boykin threw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' preseason win on Sunday night. Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

QB depth chart: Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Seahawks was that Trevone Boykin looked sharp. Wilson's backups have struggled throughout camp, but Boykin caught fire, completing 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Boykin also ran four times for 31 yards and a score. He has looked shaky at camp, but Boykin showed up in a big way versus the Chargers and looks like the heavy favorite to be Wilson's backup. Austin Davis came in midway through the third quarter and went 7-for-9 for 108 yards.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Seahawks looked …: A little shaky. It was obviously a small sample size, but Seattle's first-team defense allowed a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The Seahawks allowed the Chargers to convert all three of their third-down opportunities. Seattle's starting offense fared better, stringing together an eight-play, 51-yard drive that culminated in a 42-yard Blair Walsh field goal.

One reason to be concerned: Receiver Paul Richardson left the game with a shoulder injury. Richardson made an impressive 25-yard diving grab down the left sideline in the first quarter, but he landed on his shoulder and was taken into the locker room. Richardson has been running with the starters ahead of Jermaine Kearse during training camp. His talent is obvious, but Richardson has to prove he can stay healthy. There was no immediate word from the team on the severity of his shoulder injury.

That guy could start: Oday Aboushi. In fact, he did start at right guard against the Chargers. Mark Glowinski entered training camp as the favorite to earn the starting job, but Seattle went with Aboushi in the preseason opener -- a sign that the coaching staff has liked what it has seen from him during practice. Tom Cable used four different offensive line combinations on the Seahawks' first four drives. As is the case every summer, Seattle is in no rush to find its starting five. But the competition at right guard is real.

Rookie watch: The numbers (seven carries for 19 yards) may not reflect it, but seventh-round pick Chris Carson performed well. He ran over a defender for his second touchdown and had another big run called back because of a penalty by an offensive lineman. Shaquill Griffin had nice coverage on a deep ball early, but Philip Rivers later found Antonio Gates between Griffin and Earl Thomas for a touchdown. Nazair Jones batted a pass at the line of scrimmage that led to an interception. He looks like he'll be an important part of the defensive line rotation as a rookie.

Competition at WR: Kasen Williams looked like the best player on the field. He caught four balls on four targets for 119 yards. Time after time, Williams ran fades down the left sideline and went up to make tremendous contested catches from Boykin. Williams went into the preseason as a long shot to make the roster, but with more performances like Sunday's, he'll give himself a chance.

Questions at RB: The Seahawks' running back situation isn't much clearer after the preseason opener. Thomas Rawls got the start and carried twice for 5 yards. Eddie Lacy came on with the second team and ran four times for 10 yards. C.J. Prosise rotated in. Carson looked good. And Alex Collins got a shot in the third and fourth quarters. The Seahawks still have to figure out roster spots, roles and playing time in the weeks ahead.

Blair Walsh has a perfect night: The Seahawks' kicking game was a question mark entering camp, but Walsh looked good versus the Chargers, nailing both of his field goals, from 28 and 42 yards out, while also connecting on all six extra points. Walsh has kicked well in camp and had a strong showing Sunday night.