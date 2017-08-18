Seahawks want to see more of Eddie Lacy against Vikings

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks continue their preseason Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some things to keep an eye on:

Eddie Lacy getting more work

Thomas Rawls had been getting reps with the first team ahead of Lacy, but Rawls suffered a "minor" sprained ankle in last week's game, coach Pete Carroll said. That means Lacy will likely get the start. Carroll said the Seahawks don't need the preseason to see what Lacy can do, but because Lacy missed the last 11 games of the season in 2016, he needs the work.

"He didn’t play but the first five games last year, so it’s been a long time," Carroll said. "He needs to play football and come back. He did a nice job last week. He had a very good week of work. So to get him to come back this week was -- I think it’s a real sign that he’s back and going."

Lacy carried four times for 10 yards in the first preseason game.

Chris Carson also should see plenty of work. He's had an impressive summer so far.

The cornerback situation

Rookie Shaquill Griffin had an up-and-down debut, but the coaches still love what he brings to the table. Griffin should see plenty of work at right cornerback, and Jeremy Lane is expected to play after missing the first game with a soft tissue injury.

The Seahawks signed Tramaine Brock this week, and Carroll said Brock will be used inside in nickel packages.

Most likely the Seahawks will start the season with Richard Sherman and Lane as their base corners. Griffin can come on the field in sub packages, and Lane can slide inside. But Seattle wants depth. And if Griffin can improve and play well as the preseason goes on, he could earn the starting job.

Offensive line musical chairs

Three of the five spots on the offensive line seem settled. From left tackle to center, it's going to be George Fant, Luke Joeckel and Justin Britt. But the spots on the right side are up for grabs.

Oday Aboushi started at right guard last week, but Mark Glowinski will get a shot with the first team this time around.

At right tackle, Germain Ifedi is trying to hold off rookie Ethan Pocic.

The Seahawks generally prefer competition over continuity, but it'd be nice for them to settle on their starting five linemen in time for the third preseason game next week.