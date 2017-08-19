Russell Wilson, Kasen Williams among Seahawks' standouts vs. Vikings

Russell Wilson and Kasen Williams first link up on a highlight-reel 27-yard catch, then once more on a 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring against the Vikings. (0:43)

SEATTLE -- After two preseason games, it appears that this might be the best group of pass-catching weapons Russell Wilson has ever played with.

Wilson was sharp Friday night in the Seattle Seahawks' 20-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He hit his usual targets such as Doug Baldwin but also might have found a new weapon in Kasen Williams.

Throw in Tyler Lockett, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and C.J. Prosise, and Wilson will have no shortage of playmakers to throw to in the regular season.

Russell Wilson went 13-for-18 with a pair of touchdowns and no picks Friday against Minnesota. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

QB depth chart: Wilson looked good, completing 13 of 18 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. So far in the preseason, Wilson is 16-for-22 for 247 yards. Two of those incompletions were throwaways. And two more were drops. Wilson is having a fantastic summer and appears primed for a monster, bounce-back season. Trevone Boykin didn't play much, going 5-of-8 for 55 yards. And Austin Davis closed the game out.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Seahawks looked ... impressive. The offense had a chance to score on three of four possessions. Blair Walsh just missed a 53-yard field goal that hit the crossbar. Baldwin caught all four of his targets for 69 yards. Defensively, the Seahawks gave up some plays, but Earl Thomas once again looked to be operating at 100 percent.

One reason to be concerned: Left tackle George Fant went down with what looked like a right knee injury in the second quarter. Fant was in pass protection when Justin Britt, who was on the ground, rolled into the back of his legs. Fant was on the ground for several minutes before getting carted off the field. If the injury is serious, it'll be Luke Joeckel or Rees Odhiambo filling in at left tackle.

That guy could start: Williams. Well, maybe not start. But he's certainly playing like he's worthy of a roster spot and a role. Williams caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Both were contested catches, one on a fade from the 1-yard line. Last week, Williams caught four balls for 119 yards. Williams' ability to win 50-50 balls down the sideline is a unique skill. After two preseason games, he looks to have a great chance to make the team.

Rookie watch: Chris Carson rotated with Eddie Lacy on the Seahawks' first-team offense. Carson carried six times for 27 yards. He also had a 17-yard catch-and-run on third down. And on special teams, Carson forced a fumble on kickoff coverage. The seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State has had an impressive summer and looks like a lock to make the roster. The only question now is: How big of a role can he earn between now and the regular season?

Walsh's revenge: OK, maybe that's a step too far. But the Seahawks' new kicker nailed a 52-yard field goal and then pointed to the sideline of his former team. Later, he hit another 52-yarder and again gestured toward the Vikings sideline. That time, Richard Sherman joined him on the field. Entering camp, the kicking game seemed like a huge question mark. And Walsh still has to prove himself in the regular season. But so far, so good.

Injury updates: In addition to Fant, defensive end Frank Clark left the game with a hand injury. And wide receiver Amara Darboh was being tested for a possible concussion. Graham, Thomas Rawls and Prosise were among the Seahawks who did not play in Friday's game.